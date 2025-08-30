SKC Hosts Colorado on Saturday
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Sporting Kansas City will host the Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in a rematch of the teams' first MLS match on April 13, 1996.
Tickets for the Western Conference clash between MLS charter clubs are available via SeatGeek and college students can take advantage of the Sporting U Pass to purchase $15 Supporters' Stand tickets. Fans can also order the team's new E-Sports theme top - which will be worn by players during warm-ups as part of a league-wide Pixels to Pitch initiative -- as well as the Level Up gaming scarf and Charlie Hustle tee from SportingStyle for gameday pickup.
Kansas City and Colorado have met 91 times across all competitions -- making the Rapids the most frequent opponent in SKC history -- and Sporting's 31 regular season wins over Colorado are the team's most against any opponent.
Most recently, Sporting earned a 2-1 road win over the Rapids on July 4 as John Pulskamp made a career-high eight saves. Erik Thommy, who scored twice in Sporting's 4-1 win over Colorado in the last match-up at Children's Mercy Park on Sept. 18, 2024, played a part in both goals against the Rapids last month, setting up Dejan Joveljic for the opener before scoring the game-winner. Thommy has since missed Sporting's last six matches as the club has gone winless (0-5-1) in his absence, however the German playmaker is expected to be available on Saturday.
While Designated Player Manu Garcia (quad) is the only player ruled out for Sporting Kansas City, the visitors will be without three players: Josh Atencio (knee), Reggie Cannon (caution accumulation suspension) and Kimani Stewart-Baynes (ankle). U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has returned from injury since the previous match-up and is the last line of a Rapids defense that has conceded the most shots (433) and shots on target (159) in MLS this season. On the opposite end of the field, Designated Player Rafael Navarro -- who tallied 15 goals and five assists in 2024 -- leads the attack and has 12 goal contributions (nine goals, three assists) in his last 12 matches across all competitions.
The Colorado squad that takes the field in Kansas City will have a decidedly different look than the team Sporting faced just eight weeks earlier as the Rapids have been active in the summer transfer window with six new acquisitions balanced out by six departures, including three of the team's four highest paid players in Chidozie Awaziem (transferred), Djordje Mihailovic (traded) and Kevin Cabral (waived).
Sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference with six games remaining, Colorado's roster is bolstered by the arrival of 18-year-old Australian centerback Lucas Herrington, 22-year-old Colombian winger Alexis Manyoma and 22-year-old U.S. MNT midfielder Paxten Aaronson -- all via transfers -- in addition to the acquisition of Brazilian left back Rafael Santos in a trade with Orlando City and the signing of English centerback Rob Holding, who won two FA Cups with Arsenal and logged 98 Premier League appearances.
The Rapids are led by manager Chris Armas, a former U.S. Men's National Teammate of Sporting KC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin. The duo went head-to-head in the 2000 MLS Cup as Zavagnin and Kansas City prevailed 1-0 over Armas and the Chicago Fire.
Saturday's showdown will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English (Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr) and Spanish (Moises Linares and Nacho Garcia) while local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin). Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a SKCvCOL watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids
2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 28
Saturday, Aug. 30 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)
Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas
Broadcast Schedule:
Watch | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM or SKC App
