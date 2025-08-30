Inter Miami CF to Face Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup Final this Sunday
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF is set to take on Seattle Sounders FC as the teams compete for the title in the Leagues Cup 2025 final this Sunday, Aug 31. The thrilling matchup at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington will get underway at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Coverage of the Final will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and available to Apple TV+ subscribers around the world.
Fans in New York City will be able to see the Leagues Cup Final on SILVERCAST Media's "Mega-Zilla" - a 78-foot by 330-foot screen that spans an entire city block and is located on Broadway between 45th and 46th St.
Past Match
Inter Miami secured a 3-1 win over rivals Orlando City SC in the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals on Wednesday night to advance to the tournament's Final, while also securing a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berth as one of the finalists in the process.
A brace by captain Lionel Messi and another strike from midfielder Telasco Segovia spurred Inter Miami to the thrilling comeback victory at Chase Stadium.
Player Milestone
Wednesday not only saw Inter Miami advance to the Leagues Cup Final to have a shot and clinching more silverware, as midfielder Sergio Busquets etched his name into history books by becoming just the fifth player to reach the 100 appearances milestone donning the Club's colors.
Leagues Cup 2025 Format
Leagues Cup 2025 is played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.
The Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One featured all 18 Liga MX teams and the top 18 qualifying clubs from MLS. Teams were divided into Eastern and Western regions and grouped into tiers based on 2024 league performance. Despite facing teams from the opposite league, MLS and Liga MX clubs competed in a league-specific table, with teams earning points within their league-specific tables.
Each side played three Phase One matches against teams from the opposing league with no draws allowed. Matches that ended with the score level went straight to penalty shootouts with both teams receiving a point and the winner of the shootout receiving an additional point. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advanced to the Knockout Round. From here on out, it's a single-elimination format to reach the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 31.
Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025
Inter Miami advanced to the Knockout Rounds in second place in the MLS table in Phase One with eight points after recording two wins and a draw, with the team claiming the additional point in penalties after the draw.
Inter Miami opened its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-1 win over Atlas FC, followed by a 2-2 draw and subsequent 5-4 win in penalties to claim the additional poiint against Club Necaxa, and a 3-1 win against Pumas UNAM.
The team then took on the Knockout Rounds, defeating Tigres UANL 2-1 in the Quarterfinals and Orlando 3-1 in the Semfinals to secure one of the coveted spot in the Final.
Inter Miami Leaders in Leagues Cup 2025
The team's leader thus far in the competition has been legendary striker Luis Suárez with three goals and three assists in his account, followed by Club captain Messi with two goals and two assists.
Additionally, Messi arrives in scorching form, with the Argentine maestro recording 17 goal contributions for Inter Miami in his last nine appearances across all competitions.
Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action
Inter Miami will cap off its third appearance in the tournament on Sunday. Notably, in 2023, in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the tournament to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.
In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.
Previously Against Seattle Sounders FC
Sunday's meeting will be the second between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami claimed a win in the only previous encounter, coming out on top 0-1 on the road at Lumen Field in MLS regular season action in 2022.
Scouting Seattle Sounders FC
Seattle reached the Final after securing a 0-2 win on the road against LA Galaxy in the Semifinals.
In Phase One, the Sounders were first in the MLS table with a perfect record of three wins for a total nine points: 7-0 vs. Cruz Azul, 2-1 vs. Santos Laguna, 2-1 vs. Club Tijuana. Seattle then won 4-3 against Puebla in penalties in the Quarterfinals following a goalless draw in regulation.
Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario are the team's top scorers in the tournament with three goals a piece. Álex Roldan and Cristian Roldan, meanwhile, are the top assist providers with two each.
