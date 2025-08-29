Colorado Rapids Loan Jackson Travis to Birmingham Legion
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has loaned defender Jackson Travis to Birmingham Legion of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season, with the right to recall Travis at any time.
"We are excited about this opportunity for Jackson," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "Birmingham Legion are in the middle of a playoff race in the USL Championship, and that scenario will provide Jackson with valuable, competitive minutes. Travis is a talent, and we think he will be able to contribute positively to the group in Birmingham."
Travis, 21, has made 18 first team appearances over the last two seasons since signing a Homegrown contract in March of 2022, including nine starts in MLS play, marking a single-season career high. Travis made his first team debut on February 24, 2024, after being subbed on against the Portland Timbers.
The Jackson, Mississippi, native has also made consistent appearances for Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro since joining the club. Over the last three seasons, Travis has 36 total appearances with the second team, logging 2,218 total minutes. The defender made his most appearances with Rapids 2 in 2023, helping the club finish the regular season at the top of the Western Conference.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids loan defender Jackson Travis to Birmingham Legion of the USL Championship, with the right to recall Travis at any time.
