Availability Report: Three out vs. D.C. United

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on D.C. United tomorrow.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Park and Nico Cavallo.

Player Availability Report

Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg







