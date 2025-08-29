Seven LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for International Duty

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Seven LA Galaxy Academy products have been called up by U.S. Soccer to their respective age groups for the upcoming international break.

Ventura County FC defender Riley Dalgado was named to Head Coach Rob Valentino's 23-player U.S. U-20 Men's National Team roster for a training camp from Sept. 1-9 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Ventura County FC defender Pepe Magaña, LA Galaxy forward Ruben Ramos Jr. and defender Harbor Miller and LA Galaxy Academy midfielder Dylan Vanney were each called up Head Coach Shaun Tsakiris's 24-player U.S. U-19 Men's National Team roster for a training camp at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Ga., as this group of players starts the path toward qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The LA Galaxy lead the way with four players on the U-19 roster.

LA Galaxy Academy forwards Aaron Medina and Max Steelman were both called up to Head Coach Alex Aldaz's 23-player U.S. U-17 Men's National Team roster for a domestic identity training camp from Sept. 1-8 at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Ga.

These camps are a part of the Federation's continued focus on theU.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.