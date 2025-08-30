San Diego FC Travels to Face LAFC in First-Ever Visit to BMO Stadium Match
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - Western Conference leaders SDFC look to extend their perfect California record on Sunday, Aug. 31. Kickoff for Sunday's match is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.
First-Ever Trip to BMO Stadium
SDFC (16-7-5, 53 points) heads north to face Southern California rivals LAFC (11-6-8, 41 points) in what will be the Club's inaugural visit to BMO Stadium. The highly anticipated matchup marks the second meeting of the season between the two clubs, with LAFC set to feature the home debut of star forward Son Heung-Min. In their first clash on March 29 at Snapdragon Stadium, SDFC earned a thrilling 3-2 victory behind goals from Christopher McVey, Onni Valakari, and Alex Mighten.
SDFC Riding Historic Form
San Diego enters the matchup fresh off a 0-0 home draw against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Aug. 23, which secured the Club's first-ever berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The expansion side became the fastest in MLS history to clinch a postseason spot in its debut season (28 matches), surpassing the 2009 Seattle Sounders (29 matches), excluding the shortened 2020 season.
SDFC leads the Western Conference with 53 points and a 16-7-5 record, while sitting second in the Supporters' Shield race behind the Philadelphia Union (53 points). The Club also sits just four points shy of LAFC's expansion points record of 57, set in 2018. With a perfect 4-0-0 record against California MLS teams this season, SDFC looks to continue its dominance in the Golden State.
Key stats from the last match against Portland:
- SDFC held 62% possession and completed 627 passes vs. Portland's 335, leading MLS in passes completed (14,669).
- CJ Dos Santos recorded his ninth MLS clean sheet of the season.
- Defender Manu Duah earned Man of the Match honors in his sixth MLS start.
- Newcomers Corey Baird, Leo Duru and Amahl Pellegrino made their SDFC debuts.
What's at Stake
With San Diego FC already qualified for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, the club now looks to finish the season at the top of the Western Conference to secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason. A win against LAFC would also allow SDFC to tie the MLS expansion record for wins in a debut season (17, set by St. Louis CITY SC in 2023), further cementing the Club's historic inaugural campaign. Beyond the record books, SDFC remains in the thick of the Supporters' Shield race, sitting just one point behind the Philadelphia Union with six regular season matches remaining. Sunday's Southern California showdown offers the perfect opportunity for the expansion side to extend its perfect record against California rivals while staying in the Supporters' Shield race.
San Diego Closing in on Road Record
SDFC continue to impress in the Club's debut season, becoming the first team to clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth and sitting within striking distance of the single-season points record for an expansion club in its first season. Impressively, San Diego has been equally formidable on the road as the club has been at home, tying for the league lead with nine road wins, including six consecutive victories away from Snapdragon Stadium, entering Matchday 31.
With a victory at LAFC on Sunday night in Son Heung-min's home debut (10:45 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), San Diego would match 2024 FC Cincinnati (seven games) and 2022 CF Montréal (seven games) for the longest single-season road winning streak in MLS history (excluding the shootout era). Both clubs to previously accomplish the feat finished in the top-five of the Supporters' Shield standings in their respective seasons.
Scouting LAFC
LAFC comes into Sunday's matchup following a 1-1 draw on the road against FC Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 23. The Black & Gold sit in fifth place in the Western Conference and will look to make an impact in front of their home fans as Son Heung-Min makes his home debut for the club.
San Diego Watch Party
Join SDFC for Official Watch Parties at Fairplay (4036 30th St., San Diego, CA 92104 - all ages welcome) and Bluefoot Bar & Lounge (3404 30th St., San Diego, CA 92104 - 21+) as the team takes on LAFC. The events will run from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. The first 100 to RSVP will receive a complimentary drink ticket - limit one per person. Fans interested in attending can RSVP HERE.
SAN DIEGO FC AT LAFC
2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 31
Sunday, Aug. 31 | 7:45 p.m. PT
BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, Calif.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS English Announcers: Max Bretos (PxP), Brian Dunseth (Analyst)
MLS Spanish Announcers: Jorge Perez Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)
San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)
San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)
