Sawyer Jura Called up to U.S. Soccer U-20 Men's National Team Domestic Identity Training Camp

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 defender Sawyer Jura has been called into the U.S. Soccer U-20 Men's National Team for a domestic identity training camp during the September FIFA international period, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Jura, 19, will work under U-20s Head Coach Rob Valentino in West Palm Beach, Fla., at the domestic identity training camp from September 1-9. Since his first youth national team experience with the U-17s in 2022, the 19-year-old has made nine appearances for the U.S. Soccer youth national teams.

Since debuting for Timbers2 on August 27, 2022, Jura has made 44 appearances (33 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro, recording two goals and four assists. On July 4, 2024, the Bend, Ore., native made his MLS and first-team debut coming on as a second half substitute at FC Dallas. Most recently, Jura appeared for the Timbers in the club's U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 victory over Tacoma Defiance on May 6, 2025.







