Revolution Host Charlotte FC on Saturday Night

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-12-7; 31 pts.) return to Gillette Stadium to host Eastern Conference side Charlotte FC (15-11-2; 47 pts.) on Saturday night. New England's annual "Mental Health and Wellness Match" kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM for Spanish commentary, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

New England and Charlotte will meet for the second time this season. In the most recent encounter between the Eastern Conference opponents on April 26, Revolution captain Carles Gil scored the lone goal of the contest to seal a 1-0 road win for New England, handing Charlotte one of its two home losses this season. On Saturday, New England looks to improve upon its dominant 5-2-0 edge in the all-time series against the Crown, including an unbeaten 3-0-0 mark in Foxborough.

Red-hot Charlotte rides a seven-game winning streak into Foxborough, including four consecutive shutout victories. Currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, the Crown edged out the New York Red Bulls, 1-0, last Saturday. On the road, Head Coach Dean Smith's club has collected a 4-9-1 record this season. Midfielder Pep Biel continues to pace Charlotte's attack with a team-best 10 goals and 12 assists across 24 starts.

With two wins over the last three games, New England will look to continue its strong play after collecting a 2-1 triumph on the road at Columbus Crew last weekend, its first win in Columbus since 2013. Last Saturday's victory saw the Revolution gain a two-goal lead in the first half with tallies from forwards Leo Campana and Ignatius Ganago. Argentine winger Luca Langoni recorded the primary assist on Campana's sixth goal of the season, while Gil logged a secondary helper. With 10 assists on the 2025 campaign, Gil is one of five players in MLS history to record double-digit helpers in five consecutive seasons. Campana remains in top form with four goals over the last six games.

Ganago tallied the game-winning goal, capitalizing on an assist from defender Mamadou Fofana, the first of his MLS career. Fofana, who was named to MLS Team of the Matchday 30, has been a defensive anchor, starting all 25 of his appearances in his debut MLS season and contributing to all of the Revolution's nine clean sheets. The Mali international has been among the league's best defenders, ranking second in total blocked shots and passes (46) and third in combined tackles and interceptions (100).

In net, goalkeeper Matt Turner is in line for his fourth consecutive start for New England since rejoining the club earlier this month. Turner has collected wins in two of his first three appearances, including a five-save performance at Columbus last weekend. A win against Charlotte on Saturday would see Turner tie former Revolution goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth for the second-most victories (46) by a goalkeeper in club history.

MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS MATCH

The Revolution will host their annual Mental Health and Wellness Match at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, highlighting the importance of destigmatizing the perceptions around mental health. The Revolution Fan Zone will feature a variety of mindfulness activities, including coloring, bubbles, a word search, emotions wall, a scavenger hunt, sensory bins, and mindful breathing, in an effort to help children recognize and regulate their emotions. Additionally, there will be an in-stadium vote to name a service dog from NEADS, after one of four Revolution legends, Farrell, Scottie, Taylor, or Turner.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #28

New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC

Saturday, August 30, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

99.9 FM / 1300 AM Más Latino

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.