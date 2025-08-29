Minnesota United Transfers Forward Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal CF

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has transferred forward Tani Oluwaseyi to La Liga's Villarreal CF for an undisclosed, club-record transfer fee.

"We are incredibly proud of Tani and what this move represents for him and for Minnesota United. This is a historic transfer for our club - one that firmly places us on the global stage. It shows that when players come to MNUFC, commit themselves, and perform, they will have the opportunity to move on to the biggest stages in world football," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad.

"I'm eternally grateful for my time in Minnesota. To the entire club, I want to say thank you. From a 21-year-old kid in a new city with all the aspirations, to a 25-year-old man leaving now, the support has always been immense. This team and this city will always hold a special place in my heart, and I can't thank you enough for making me feel at home. I'll always be a Loon for life," said forward Tani Oluwaseyi.

Oluwaseyi joined Minnesota United after being selected by the Loons in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Since then, he appeared in 62 matches, including 34 starts, across all competitions (MLS regular season, playoffs, Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup), recording 20 goals and 14 assists in 3,376 minutes. After a breakout season in 2024, Oluwaseyi continued his success into the 2025 season, becoming the leading goal scorer for the team in the MLS regular season with 10 goals. Overall, Oluwaseyi scored 12 goals and tallied eight assists in 29 appearances across all competitions in 2025. Notably, his first MLS goal was scored during the Loons' 2024 home opener against Columbus Crew - a thrilling game-tying strike in the fifth minute of added second-half stoppage time.

The forward made his MLS debut appearance at FC Dallas on February 25, 2023 as a substitute. Later in April of 2023, he was loaned to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the year, where he scored a career-high 17 goals and provided seven assists.

El-Ahmad concluded, "At the same time, this is not just about one player. Tani's journey has been supported every step of the way - by teammates, coaches, staff, and the recruitment team who saw his potential. It takes a big group across the club to make transfers like this possible, and this moment is a reflection of the pathway we are building at Minnesota United. We wish Tani every success in this next chapter and look forward to watching him continue to grow. His story sends a strong message to current and future players: if you come here, work hard, and trust the process, great opportunities can follow."

Internationally, Oluwaseyi earned his first call-up for Canada and made his international debut as a substitute against France during a friendly on June 9, 2024. Since then, he has amassed 15 caps with Les Rouges and scored two goals. The forward has appeared in three international tournaments including the 2024 Copa América, 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League, where Canada notably defeated the United States in the Third Place match.

Transaction: Minnesota United transfers forward Tani Oluwaseyi to La Liga's Villarreal CF for an undisclosed, club-record transfer fee.







