Real Salt Lake Centerback Kobi Henry Named to Trinidad & Tobago Senior National Team
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that 21-year-old centerback and former United States Youth International Kobi Henry has been selected by Trinidad & Tobago head coach Dwight Yorke to represent his parents' homeland for upcoming CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers against Curaçao and Jamaica next week.
Real Salt Lake (9-14-4, 31 points, 10th West / 20th Shield) will host a "mini-preseason" the next few weeks, with four of its next five matches to be played at home beginning with a Sporting Kansas City visit to America First Field in Sandy on Sat., Sept. 13. This weekend's originally scheduled road trip to Seattle has been moved to Sat., Oct. 11, due to the Sounders' advancement in Leagues Cup.
Henry - on loan to Utah's Major League Soccer Club from French side Reims for the 2025 season - started earlier this year at centerback in both of RSL's Champions Cup matches against Herediano, playing the full 90 in each. Henry has appeared in three MLS contests this season off the bench, last seeing the field for RSL on March 22 against Dallas. After missing most of April and May due to a hamstring injury, Henry has stabilized both his own season and that of Real Monarchs in MLS NEXT Pro with a recent run of 11 games for Head Coach Mark Lowry's team. When he played for RSL in February against Herediano, Henry made his first domestic appearance for a U.S. club since his then-USL-record transfer from Orange County to Reims three summers ago.
Henry, born in Lakeland, Fla., to Trinidadian parents, signed his first professional contract at age 16, with Orange County SC in June, 2020, following youth stints with both the Orlando City and Inter Miami youth academies. Since 2020, Henry has made seven appearances with various United States Youth National Teams at the U17, U19 and U20 levels.
The 6-foot-2 centerback had made 27 appearances in recent seasons for either Reims B or on loan with Villefranche, prior to his Janyary arrival in Utah to kick off preseason with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's team.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025
- Real Salt Lake Pipeline Creates International Opportunities for Several Players - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Host Charlotte FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Eye Crucial Playoff Berth Points in Road Test against Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Centerback Kobi Henry Named to Trinidad & Tobago Senior National Team - Real Salt Lake
- Availability Report: Three out vs. D.C. United - New York City FC
- Seven LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for International Duty - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Winger Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team Camp - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Katlego "Tsiki" Ntsabeleng to Mamelodi Sundowns FC - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids Loan Jackson Travis to Birmingham Legion - Colorado Rapids
- Quakes Academy Announces Coaching Staff for 2025-26 MLS NEXT Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Midfielder Igor Jesus to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up to Ghana National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Visits Rivals Toronto FC in Ontario this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Form Meets Focus: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution - Charlotte FC
- Ten San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push on the Road at St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Earthquakes Loan Defender Paul Marie to Tampa Bay Rowdies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Philadelphia Union Loan Isaiah LeFlore to Detroit City FC - Philadelphia Union
- Minnesota United Transfers Forward Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal CF - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Pipeline Creates International Opportunities for Several Players
- Real Salt Lake Centerback Kobi Henry Named to Trinidad & Tobago Senior National Team
- Real Salt Lake's Zavier Gozo, Marcos Zambrano Amongst 23 Players Selected for U.S.A U-20 Camp by Head Coach Marco Mitrović
- RSL Academy Set to Participate in Torneo Internacional
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Amongst 23 Players Selected for U.S.A. Friendlies by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino