Earthquakes Loan Defender Paul Marie to Tampa Bay Rowdies

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has loaned defender Paul Marie to the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Marie, 30, has tallied 12 goal contributions (7g/5a) across 140 appearances (80 starts) in his eight seasons with the Earthquakes, making the postseason twice in 2020 and 2023. He was named the Quakes' Media Good Guy Award winner as voted on by members of the club's local media and broadcast teams.

The French defender originally joined San Jose as the club's first-round selection (12th overall) in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft out of Florida International University. A native of Saint-Aubin-des-Bois, France, Marie is the longest tenured player on the Quakes' current roster.

