Earthquakes Loan Defender Paul Marie to Tampa Bay Rowdies
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has loaned defender Paul Marie to the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Marie, 30, has tallied 12 goal contributions (7g/5a) across 140 appearances (80 starts) in his eight seasons with the Earthquakes, making the postseason twice in 2020 and 2023. He was named the Quakes' Media Good Guy Award winner as voted on by members of the club's local media and broadcast teams.
The French defender originally joined San Jose as the club's first-round selection (12th overall) in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft out of Florida International University. A native of Saint-Aubin-des-Bois, France, Marie is the longest tenured player on the Quakes' current roster.
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes loan D Paul Marie to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025
- Earthquakes Loan Defender Paul Marie to Tampa Bay Rowdies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Philadelphia Union Loan Isaiah LeFlore to Detroit City FC - Philadelphia Union
- Minnesota United Transfers Forward Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal CF - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Loan Defender Paul Marie to Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Carlos Valderrama to Play in Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America on October 11
- San José Public Library Teams up with San Jose Earthquakes to Launch New Co-Branded Library Card to Celebrate Soccer, Literacy
- Earthquakes Defender Daniel Munie Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Chicho Arango, Preston Judd goals lift San Jose into the Western Conference eighth seed with six games left