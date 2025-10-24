Earthquakes Announce 2025 Club Award Winners

Published on October 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today their 2025 club award winners, which include Cristian Espinoza as Players' Player of the Year, Cristian "Chicho" Arango as Offensive Player of the Year, Daniel Munie as Defensive Player of the Year, Beau Leroux as Young Player of the Year, Ian Harkes as the Media Good Guy and Ousseni Bouda for the Andrew Bedard Spirit of the Game Award/Humanitarian of the Year.

Espinoza was named the Players' Player of the Year after another historic season. Playing multiple positions in new Head Coach Bruce Arena's attack from winger to wingback, the team captain secured 16 goal contributions (4g/12a) across 31 matches (30 starts) and was the league leader in key passes (114), corner kicks (167), chances created (118) and chances created per 90 minutes (3.9) as well as second in MLS in crosses (81) and tied for eighth in assists (12). Espinoza also led the Quakes in all of these categories. After making his 200th appearance for San Jose against Inter Miami CF on May 14, Espinoza ended his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS at the time (122), good for third all-time and second among field players. The Argentine also earned a spot in the MLS All-Star roster for the second time in his career (2023, 2025). This year marks the second time Espinoza has won the award (2023).

Arango earned San Jose's Offensive Player of the Year Award. Arango made an immediate impact after arriving in the offseason, securing a club-leading 20 goal contributions (13g/7a), 122 shots and 44 shots on goal in 30 starting appearances over his first season with the Black and Blue. The Colombian's prolific performances in attack earned him MLS Team of the Matchday honors three times (Matchdays 9, 11 and 20). This year marks his first time winning the award.

Munie captured San Jose's Defensive Player of the Year Award. The promising young center back netted two goals and dished out three assists across 24 games played this season (22 starts). He was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday following Matchday 30 when he had a hand in both Earthquakes goals as San Jose secured a 2-1 road win over Houston Dynamo FC on Aug. 23. He secured 31 clearances and won 74 aerial duels across his 24 appearances this season. He is also a first-time winner.

Leroux earned the club's Young Player of the Year Award, given to the most impactful player 23 years of age or younger on MLS Matchday 1. The San Jose native was the surprise of the season, tallying nine goal contributions in his debut season (5g/4a) across 33 appearances (25 starts) for his hometown club. His first MLS assist came just one day after signing his contract with the Quakes in the team's season-opening win over Real Salt Lake on Feb. 22. This year marks the midfielder's initial time winning the award.

Harkes was named the Media Good Guy Award winner, as voted on by members of the club's local media and broadcast teams. The award recognizes the player that is deemed most open and welcoming to media requests. The veteran midfielder was readily available throughout the season, whether for live interviews or postgame press conferences regardless of the result. This year marks his first time winning the award.

Bouda was selected as the club's Andrew Bedard Spirit of the Game/Humanitarian of the Year for his community involvement and passion for philanthropy. Born in Burkina Faso, his path to pro soccer started at the Right to Dream Academy in nearby Ghana, and then later at Stanford University before making the leap to Major League Soccer. With educational equity at the forefront of his interests, Bouda has worked closely with the Big Homie Project, a mentorship organization that helps to bridge the opportunity gap for underserved Bay Area youth. Most recently, he has linked up with the Saviour Organization, a 501(c)(3) that does vital work back in Ghana, mainly building schools to host classes and organized activities to promote children's development, happiness and well-being while preventing them from being subjected to crime and child labor. This is his first time winning the award.

The Andrew Bedard Spirit of the Game Award is named for Andrew Bedard, a young Earthquakes fan who passed away at eight years old in 2004. The honor is presented annually to the Earthquakes player that works hard in the community and best embodies Andrew's positive attitude both on and off the field. For more information on the award, please visit www.sjearthquakes.com/community/andrew-bedard-spirit-of-the-game.







