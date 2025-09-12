St. Louis CITY SC Loans Midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich to A-League Side Auckland FC

St. Louis CITY SC announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich to the 2024-25 A-League Champions Auckland FC through June 2026. CITY retains the option to recall him before January 1, 2026.

"Jake is a talented and versatile young player who has already demonstrated his quality in the A-League," said St. Louis CITY SC Technical Director John Hackworth. "This loan gives him the opportunity to return to a league he knows well and gain consistent minutes as part of an exciting project with Auckland FC. We're looking forward to following his growth as he takes this next step in his career."

Girdwood-Reich has made 23 appearances across all competitions for St. Louis CITY SC since joining the team in June 2024. The Australian youth international made his MLS debut against Sporting KC last season in a 1-1 draw on the road. Before joining St. Louis, he played a key role in Sydney FC's run to their second Australia Cup title, starting all five matches of the 2023 tournament.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC loans midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich to A-League side Auckland FC through June 2026.







