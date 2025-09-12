Revolution Host Toronto FC on Fight Childhood Cancer Night

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-14-7; 31 pts.) will host Toronto FC (5-13-10; 25 pts.) on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. New England's annual "Fight Childhood Cancer Match" kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple TV+ in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM for Spanish commentary, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

New England and Toronto FC meet for the second time this season, with the Revs collecting a 2-0 shutout victory in the first matchup on May 3 at BMO Field. Midfielder Carles Gil and forward Leo Campana each tallied goals in the first half, with the defense slamming the door in the final 45 minutes to close out the clean sheet win. New England looks to improve upon its 17-12-13 edge over Toronto in the all-time regular season series, including an 11-5-6 mark in Foxborough.

A loss or draw on Saturday, combined with a Chicago Fire FC win, would eliminate New England from MLS Cup Playoffs contention. Last weekend, New England fell short in a 3-2 loss at Chicago. The hosts started on the offensive, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes and adding a third goal midway through the second half. In the final 15 minutes, 17-year-old defender Peyton Miller and Gil pulled goals back for the Revs, the latter converting his 17th career penalty to tie the club record. Gil's tally marked his team-leading 10th of the campaign, giving the Spaniard his third MLS season with double-digit goals and assists (2019 & 2023). The 2025 MLS All-Star owns four goals and two assists in 10 career appearances against Toronto.

On the defensive end, defender Mamadou Fofana returns to the Revolution from international duty with his native Mali. Fofana, who has started all nine of New England's shutouts this season, logged a pair of 90-minute performances for Mali in FIFA World Cup Qualifying last week. The center back has been among the league's steadiest defenders, ranking second in blocks (47) and in combined tackles and interceptions (102). Also in central defense, 24-year-old Colombian Brayan Ceballos has started all 25 of his appearances in his debut MLS season.

Last weekend's contest featured the MLS debut for 18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, who logged 21 minutes off the bench. Signed in January, Oyirwoth has spent the majority of 2025 developing with Revolution II where he made 12 appearances and tallied two goals in MLS NEXT Pro. The holding midfielder also started both of New England's matches in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, marking his first appearances for the first team.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner is in line for his sixth consecutive start for New England since rejoining the club last month. Turner's next victory would match former Revolution goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth for the second-most wins (46) by a goalkeeper in club history, while also marking the United States international's 50th Revolution victory in all competitions. For his MLS career, Turner holds the best winning percentage in Revolution annals (.585), which ranks in the top 10 in MLS history (minimum 20 wins).

Toronto FC was idle during the international break last weekend, last playing to a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal on August 30. Captain Jonathan Osorio scored an 88th-minute equalizer to split the points, as the Reds outshot their rivals 17-11. Toronto FC has added young forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint from Montreal, U.S. international midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from Colorado, and 2022 MLS Cup champion Jose Cifuentes on loan from Scotland's Rangers FC to its roster. American goalkeeper Sean Johnson remains a steady presence at the back, ranking tied for fourth in MLS this season with 89 saves.

FIGHT CHILDHOOD CANCER MATCH

The New England Revolution host the club's annual Fight Childhood Cancer Match at Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Prior to the match, children from Make-a-Wish of MA & RI will serve as the Dream Team escorting players onto the pitch. The Revolution Foundation's Drive Series will collect supplies for the Izzy Foundation Room at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence. Revolution players will don jerseys featuring special numbers that include names of NEGU Crew participants during the last decade, with the shirts auctioned off after the match to benefit the Jesse Rees Foundation. In celebration of 10 years of NEGU Crew and Matt Turner's return to the club, the goalkeeper will reunite with one of his past NEGU Crew members from 2019 after the match. Andrew Farrell also partnered with his inaugural NEGU member to design a special Fight Childhood Cancer scarf available for purchase in the Pro Shop.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #30

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC

Saturday, September 13, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass & Apple TV+

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

99.9 FM / 1300 AM Más Latino

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







