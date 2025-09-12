Information About Parking Impacts Due to Continuation of Mission Valley Project

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Attending a San Diego FC match at Snapdragon Stadium? Construction on San Diego State University's Mission Valley Project has begun and may impact your drive to the matches.

Three regular season matches remain, and the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will begin in late October. We look forward to seeing you at the stadium and want to ensure the easiest commute.

Due to the continuation of the Mission Valley Project, please plan to arrive early as traffic may be affected. Access to Purple and Orange lots have changed.

For fans parking in the Orange Lot, please use Gate 1 (Friars Road) or Gate 3 (Rancho Mission Road). For Supporters parking in the Purple Lot, drive towards Gate 2 (San Diego Mission Road). This is the only way to access the lot.

Green Lot may continue to use Gate 1 (Friars Road) for parking. To get to Thrive Park Lot or the Yellow Lot fans can continue to use Gate 4 (River Park Road) or Gate 5 (Friars Road).

Visit our website to learn more about parking and to purchase parking ahead of the match.







