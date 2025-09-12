Real Salt Lake Academy Announces Leadership Changes Ahead of 2025
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake Academy today announces the promotion of Colton Atkin as Academy General Manager, while the 2025-26 staff now features former RSL products Fito Ovalle and brother Nico Ovalle ahead of this weekend's MLS NEXT season kickoff.
Academy Leadership:
Tony Beltran - Assistant Sporting Director
Colton Atkin - Academy General Manager
Gary Williamson - Head of Developmental Coaching
Roxana Luna - Director of Education
Real Salt Lake's Assistant Sporting Director and former RSL defender, Tony Beltran, remains at the helm, overseeing the RSL Academy operations for the fourth consecutive year. Former RSL Academy team administrator Atkin now accepts a larger role within the organization.
"I'm grateful for this opportunity to bring more to the club," stated Atkin, newly-appointed Academy GM. "Real Salt Lake Academy has and always will be a premier MLS developmental pathway, as its track record has shown and we continue to matriculate young men who are diligent students, contributing members of society, and lastly, elite football players."
Head of Developmental Coaching Gary Williamson returns for his second year with the Claret-and-Cobalt, while Roxana Luna remains as the Director of Education, overseeing the educational needs of every athlete. Mrs. Luna's 2025 class contained 11 graduates, headed by Valedictorian Grayson Carter and Salutatorian Jacob Miranda; six students continued their careers as student-athletes attending prestigious universities around the country, with another five remaining on the Wasatch Front to continue their careers.
U18 Coaching Staff:
Phil Cousins - Head Coach
Fito Ovalle - Assistant Coach
Nico Ovalle - Assistant Coach
Michael Flynn - Academy Goalkeeper Coach
RSL's U18 squad returned home last Sunday after a third place finish in the Torneo Internacional, a preseason tournament for the Claret-and-Cobalt. "We as a staff are very excited for this upcoming season, we believe our roster can compete with anyone," stated Head Coach Phil Cousins. "Integrating the U16 boys who've graduated into our squad has been seamless this pre-season, providing competition and depth at every position."
The U18 squad has a unique chance at three trophies this season, first traveling to South Korea next month, accepting an invitation to the K-League International Youth Cup Incheon 2025. RSL Academy will also attempt to qualify for the MLS NEXT sanctioned tournaments (Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup) through strong regular season performances paired with MLS Flex and MLS Fest qualifications.
Fito Ovalle and younger brother Nico return to the RSL Academy scene this Fall, as Assistant Coaches for all Academy ages after hanging up professional boots over the offseason. Both RSL Academy products spent time with Real Monarchs, Nico appearing as recently as the 2024 season. Fito spent time in Italy, Chile, and Canada after departing Real Salt Lake, before closing out his career at MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance last year. Nico spent time in Chile, Spain, and Canada overlapping time with his brother at Toronto FC following his departure from RSL Academy in 2018, before returning to the Wasatch Front last year. Raised in the Beehive State, and coming through their father's Layton-based La Roca youth club, the Ovalle brothers hope to inspire the next generation.
U16 Coaching Staff:
Jordan Allen - Head Coach
Fito Ovalle - Assistant Coach
Nico Ovalle - Assistant Coach
Michael Flynn - Academy Goalkeeper Coach
RSL Academy returns to competition following its historic 2024-25 season becoming the first squad to ever win the MLS NEXT "Double". Led by RSL homegrown, Jordan Allen's squad looks to continue its dominance in the 2010-11 age division.
"We are very proud of what we accomplished last year," stated Allen. "That being said, this is a new year and a new group. We are very excited with what we have built this preseason in preparation to replicate last season's success."
U15 Coaching Staff:
Omar Badran - Head Coach
Fito Ovalle - Assistant Coach
Nico Ovalle - Assistant Coach
Larkin Noble: U15 Goalkeeper Coach
RSL Academy returns its U15 squad to campus after not featuring a squad in the 2024-25 season. Composed exclusively of Utah natives, RSL Academy U15 looks to show the nation how talented the Beehive State is.
RSL Academy hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sat., September 13, and Colorado Albion on Sun., September 14, at Zions Bank Real Academy in Herriman to kick off its inaugural season competing in MLS NEXT's new Homegrown Division.
The MLS NEXT Homegrown Division name reflects its direct connection to the MLS Player Pathway, serving as the top level of competition in the program. Every MLS academy will compete in the Homegrown Division alongside 122 MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies), creating a platform for the most talented young players in North America to test themselves and prepare for the next level in their careers, with many each year going on to sign their first professional contracts as MLS Homegrown players.
Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate of MLS side Real Salt Lake. After a historic 2024-25 season that saw RSL become the first academy to have a squad win both the Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup in the same season, the group now looks to build upon a firm foundation. Leading Major League Soccer in all-time homegrown signings, RSL welcomed Omar Marquez, Aiden Hezarkhani, Owen Anderson, and Gio Villa in January of this year, all RSL Academy products as part of its 42 homegrown signings after inking their deals with the Claret-and-Cobalt.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Visits Charlotte FC this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Academy Announces Leadership Changes Ahead of 2025 - Real Salt Lake
- Availability Report | Four out vs. Chicago Fire - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Minnesota United FC in Top-Of-The-Table Western Conference Clash - San Diego FC
- LAFC Faces San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, September 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at San Diego FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Host Toronto FC on Fight Childhood Cancer Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Return Home for Western Conference Clash with Houston Dynamo FC - Colorado Rapids
- Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Centre Back Mark O'Neill to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latine Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: How the Crown Can Clinch this Weekend - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Midfielder Seth Antwi to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal to Host St. Louis City SC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Real Salt Lake
- SKC Visits Real Salt Lake on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Loans Midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich to A-League Side Auckland FC - St. Louis City SC
- San Jose Earthquakes, Plug and Play Team up to Bring AI, Sportstech Innovation to Major League Soccer - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Colorado Rapids in Tight Western Conference Race - Houston Dynamo FC
- Information About Parking Impacts Due to Continuation of Mission Valley Project - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Recall Goalkeeper Max Anchor from Loan to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- The Wait Is Over: Inter Miami CF Specialty License Plates Are Now Available - Inter Miami CF
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday to Host Long-Time Rival Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Sign BMO Academy Product Rayan Elloumi to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- $483,500 Raised at the 12th Edition of the Centraide Cup Presented by Keurig Dr Pepper - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Academy Announces Leadership Changes Ahead of 2025
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday to Host Long-Time Rival Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Extends Brazilian GK Rafael Cabral
- Real Salt Lake Midfielder Braian Ojeda Called by Paraguay for International Duty