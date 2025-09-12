Real Salt Lake Academy Announces Leadership Changes Ahead of 2025

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake Academy today announces the promotion of Colton Atkin as Academy General Manager, while the 2025-26 staff now features former RSL products Fito Ovalle and brother Nico Ovalle ahead of this weekend's MLS NEXT season kickoff.

Academy Leadership:

Tony Beltran - Assistant Sporting Director

Colton Atkin - Academy General Manager

Gary Williamson - Head of Developmental Coaching

Roxana Luna - Director of Education

Real Salt Lake's Assistant Sporting Director and former RSL defender, Tony Beltran, remains at the helm, overseeing the RSL Academy operations for the fourth consecutive year. Former RSL Academy team administrator Atkin now accepts a larger role within the organization.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity to bring more to the club," stated Atkin, newly-appointed Academy GM. "Real Salt Lake Academy has and always will be a premier MLS developmental pathway, as its track record has shown and we continue to matriculate young men who are diligent students, contributing members of society, and lastly, elite football players."

Head of Developmental Coaching Gary Williamson returns for his second year with the Claret-and-Cobalt, while Roxana Luna remains as the Director of Education, overseeing the educational needs of every athlete. Mrs. Luna's 2025 class contained 11 graduates, headed by Valedictorian Grayson Carter and Salutatorian Jacob Miranda; six students continued their careers as student-athletes attending prestigious universities around the country, with another five remaining on the Wasatch Front to continue their careers.

U18 Coaching Staff:

Phil Cousins - Head Coach

Fito Ovalle - Assistant Coach

Nico Ovalle - Assistant Coach

Michael Flynn - Academy Goalkeeper Coach

RSL's U18 squad returned home last Sunday after a third place finish in the Torneo Internacional, a preseason tournament for the Claret-and-Cobalt. "We as a staff are very excited for this upcoming season, we believe our roster can compete with anyone," stated Head Coach Phil Cousins. "Integrating the U16 boys who've graduated into our squad has been seamless this pre-season, providing competition and depth at every position."

The U18 squad has a unique chance at three trophies this season, first traveling to South Korea next month, accepting an invitation to the K-League International Youth Cup Incheon 2025. RSL Academy will also attempt to qualify for the MLS NEXT sanctioned tournaments (Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup) through strong regular season performances paired with MLS Flex and MLS Fest qualifications.

Fito Ovalle and younger brother Nico return to the RSL Academy scene this Fall, as Assistant Coaches for all Academy ages after hanging up professional boots over the offseason. Both RSL Academy products spent time with Real Monarchs, Nico appearing as recently as the 2024 season. Fito spent time in Italy, Chile, and Canada after departing Real Salt Lake, before closing out his career at MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance last year. Nico spent time in Chile, Spain, and Canada overlapping time with his brother at Toronto FC following his departure from RSL Academy in 2018, before returning to the Wasatch Front last year. Raised in the Beehive State, and coming through their father's Layton-based La Roca youth club, the Ovalle brothers hope to inspire the next generation.

U16 Coaching Staff:

Jordan Allen - Head Coach

Fito Ovalle - Assistant Coach

Nico Ovalle - Assistant Coach

Michael Flynn - Academy Goalkeeper Coach

RSL Academy returns to competition following its historic 2024-25 season becoming the first squad to ever win the MLS NEXT "Double". Led by RSL homegrown, Jordan Allen's squad looks to continue its dominance in the 2010-11 age division.

"We are very proud of what we accomplished last year," stated Allen. "That being said, this is a new year and a new group. We are very excited with what we have built this preseason in preparation to replicate last season's success."

U15 Coaching Staff:

Omar Badran - Head Coach

Fito Ovalle - Assistant Coach

Nico Ovalle - Assistant Coach

Larkin Noble: U15 Goalkeeper Coach

RSL Academy returns its U15 squad to campus after not featuring a squad in the 2024-25 season. Composed exclusively of Utah natives, RSL Academy U15 looks to show the nation how talented the Beehive State is.

RSL Academy hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sat., September 13, and Colorado Albion on Sun., September 14, at Zions Bank Real Academy in Herriman to kick off its inaugural season competing in MLS NEXT's new Homegrown Division.

The MLS NEXT Homegrown Division name reflects its direct connection to the MLS Player Pathway, serving as the top level of competition in the program. Every MLS academy will compete in the Homegrown Division alongside 122 MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies), creating a platform for the most talented young players in North America to test themselves and prepare for the next level in their careers, with many each year going on to sign their first professional contracts as MLS Homegrown players.

Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate of MLS side Real Salt Lake. After a historic 2024-25 season that saw RSL become the first academy to have a squad win both the Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup in the same season, the group now looks to build upon a firm foundation. Leading Major League Soccer in all-time homegrown signings, RSL welcomed Omar Marquez, Aiden Hezarkhani, Owen Anderson, and Gio Villa in January of this year, all RSL Academy products as part of its 42 homegrown signings after inking their deals with the Claret-and-Cobalt.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.