Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Feed into the Fortress

A filled Fortress will be a key advantage for The Crown this weekend as they are set to play in a sold-out stadium, which is to be the largest lower-bowl-only crowd in Club history. With an 11-2-1 record at Bank of America Stadium, they've absolutely dominated at home. Against Inter Miami, the stakes couldn't be higher; both teams are in contention for the Supporters' Shield, and Inter Miami has four games in hand. The Fortress factor will matter more now than ever.

Cue in the Confidence

The closing stretch of a season often comes down to intangibles - has the team found consistency, and is the team confident?

Charlotte have found both their confidence, as well as their consistency in results. A key for CLTFC is that they stopped waiting for games to come to them; instead, they've dictated tempo and forced their opponents to play into their style. Cue in the confidence: this is not a team content with "just competing." They're ready to make a statement, and they've done just that for eight. straight. matches.

The beauty of this moment? Charlotte's destiny is in their own hands. Sitting on the verge of clinching a playoff berth following the match, they are taking command. Three points for Charlotte, and a draw or loss for the New York Red Bulls will immediately clinch a spot in the playoffs for The Crown.

Sprinkling in Some Suspensions

Both sides enter this clash dealing with absences, and suspensions add another wrinkle to what's already a high-stakes matchup. For Charlotte, they will be without Head Coach Dean Smith's tactical presence on the sideline, due to yellow card suspension.

On the Miami side, on-field antics following their loss to Seattle in the League Cup final will bite them for the next few matches. They will be without defender and team assist leader Luis Suarez due to his three-match suspension for spitting on a Seattle Sounders technical staff member.

Minimize the Mess-i, and Keep It Clean

Charlotte's defensive record tells the story: when they stay organized and committed, they're a nightmare to break down. Clean sheets have become the backbone of their late-season surge. CLTFC have held four of its last five opponents scoreless across all competitions and four of their last five league opponents scoreless.

Of course, all eyes will be on Leo Messi. Messi will have his flashes, as he always does; the challenge is making sure they don't turn into game-deciding sequences. CLTFC's backline must stay compact, disciplined, and willing to do the work. The numbers don't lie; shutouts have directly correlated with results. Keeping Miami shutout might be the single biggest key to unlocking three points.

CHARLOTTE vs. MIAMI

SOLD OUT VIBES. The Fortress will be electric as The Crown aim to make history with nine straight wins on Saturday, September 13, against Inter Miami. The first fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Inflatable Crown presented by Ticketmaster.

