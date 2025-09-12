Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Feed into the Fortress
A filled Fortress will be a key advantage for The Crown this weekend as they are set to play in a sold-out stadium, which is to be the largest lower-bowl-only crowd in Club history. With an 11-2-1 record at Bank of America Stadium, they've absolutely dominated at home. Against Inter Miami, the stakes couldn't be higher; both teams are in contention for the Supporters' Shield, and Inter Miami has four games in hand. The Fortress factor will matter more now than ever.
Cue in the Confidence
The closing stretch of a season often comes down to intangibles - has the team found consistency, and is the team confident?
Charlotte have found both their confidence, as well as their consistency in results. A key for CLTFC is that they stopped waiting for games to come to them; instead, they've dictated tempo and forced their opponents to play into their style. Cue in the confidence: this is not a team content with "just competing." They're ready to make a statement, and they've done just that for eight. straight. matches.
The beauty of this moment? Charlotte's destiny is in their own hands. Sitting on the verge of clinching a playoff berth following the match, they are taking command. Three points for Charlotte, and a draw or loss for the New York Red Bulls will immediately clinch a spot in the playoffs for The Crown.
Sprinkling in Some Suspensions
Both sides enter this clash dealing with absences, and suspensions add another wrinkle to what's already a high-stakes matchup. For Charlotte, they will be without Head Coach Dean Smith's tactical presence on the sideline, due to yellow card suspension.
On the Miami side, on-field antics following their loss to Seattle in the League Cup final will bite them for the next few matches. They will be without defender and team assist leader Luis Suarez due to his three-match suspension for spitting on a Seattle Sounders technical staff member.
Minimize the Mess-i, and Keep It Clean
Charlotte's defensive record tells the story: when they stay organized and committed, they're a nightmare to break down. Clean sheets have become the backbone of their late-season surge. CLTFC have held four of its last five opponents scoreless across all competitions and four of their last five league opponents scoreless.
Of course, all eyes will be on Leo Messi. Messi will have his flashes, as he always does; the challenge is making sure they don't turn into game-deciding sequences. CLTFC's backline must stay compact, disciplined, and willing to do the work. The numbers don't lie; shutouts have directly correlated with results. Keeping Miami shutout might be the single biggest key to unlocking three points.
CHARLOTTE vs. MIAMI
SOLD OUT VIBES. The Fortress will be electric as The Crown aim to make history with nine straight wins on Saturday, September 13, against Inter Miami. The first fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Inflatable Crown presented by Ticketmaster.
*Verified Resale Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2025
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Midfielder Seth Antwi to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal to Host St. Louis City SC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Real Salt Lake
- SKC Visits Real Salt Lake on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Loans Midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich to A-League Side Auckland FC - St. Louis City SC
- San Jose Earthquakes, Plug and Play Team up to Bring AI, Sportstech Innovation to Major League Soccer - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Colorado Rapids in Tight Western Conference Race - Houston Dynamo FC
- Information About Parking Impacts Due to Continuation of Mission Valley Project - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Recall Goalkeeper Max Anchor from Loan to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- The Wait Is Over: Inter Miami CF Specialty License Plates Are Now Available - Inter Miami CF
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday to Host Long-Time Rival Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Sign BMO Academy Product Rayan Elloumi to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- $483,500 Raised at the 12th Edition of the Centraide Cup Presented by Keurig Dr Pepper - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium
- Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Sold Out
- Charlotte FC Academy to Kick off 2025-26 Season on Saturday
- Charlotte FC September International Window Update