Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Sold Out

Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC's match against Inter Miami on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium is sold out. Approximately 35,000 tickets have been sold, and it will be the largest lower-bowl-only crowd in Club history.

CLTFC has won eight straight league matches and a win over the Herons will tie the all-time MLS record for consecutive wins with nine (excluding the shootout era).

The Crown are currently in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference, and the match is pivotal for playoff positioning as Inter Miami sit below them in 6th place, but only four points adrift with four games in hand. With a win, and a New York Red Bulls loss or draw, Charlotte FC will clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive season.

Verified Resale Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster for the match.

CHARLOTTE vs. MIAMI

SOLD OUT VIBES. The Fortress will be electric as The Crown aim to make history with nine straight wins on Saturday, September 13, against Inter Miami. The first fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Inflatable Crown presented by Ticketmaster.

*Verified Resale Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.







