LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from D.C. United

Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that the club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot via trade from D.C. United in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025.

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from D.C. United in exchange for $100,000 in GAM in 2025.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.