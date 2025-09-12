LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from D.C. United
Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that the club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot via trade from D.C. United in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025.
TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from D.C. United in exchange for $100,000 in GAM in 2025.
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 11, 2025
- San Diego FC and Xolos Players Come Together to Plant Trees in Tijuana - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Acquires $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from LAFC - D.C. United
- LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from D.C. United - Los Angeles FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Nashville SC in Eastern Conference Clash with Playoff Implications - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Recall Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Colorado Rapids
- New England Revolution Waive Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Extends Brazilian GK Rafael Cabral - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Recall CJ Olney Jr. from Lexington SC - Philadelphia Union
- Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Sold Out - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Heads to Canada to Face CF Montréal on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Signs Defender Jordan Knight from Its MLS NEXT Pro Affiliate Huntsville City FC - Nashville SC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: September 11, 2025 - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from D.C. United
- LAFC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Jailson
- LAFC Falls 2-1 to San Diego FC at BMO Stadium
- LAFC Partners with KYPA 1230 AM Los Angeles for Korean-Language Radio Broadcasts for Remainder of 2025 Season
- LAFC to Host San Diego FC in Key Western Conference Match-Up on Sunday, August 31 at 7:45 PM