Real Salt Lake Extends Brazilian GK Rafael Cabral

Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today announced that the Club has extended the contract for Captain and 2025 "Iron Man" GK Rafael Cabral, the 35-year-old Brazilian who has played every minute of every one of RSL's 32 games across three competitions this season. Cabral, the 2011 Copa Libertadores winner who spent nearly a decade in Italy and England prior to his Brazil return two years ago, is now signed through the 2027 Major League Soccer season, with a Club option for the 2028 MLS season.

With eight clean sheets this season (six in MLS, one in Concacaf Champions Cup and another in Leagues Cup), Cabral has also been fantastic when facing penalties, saving multiple regulation attempts and standing tall in the tiebreakers, especially against Club América in late July.

"This Club - the way they treat us and our family, at the game, at the facility, it truly makes a difference - we are so comfortable and happy, me and my wife and my kids," said Cabral about the decision to extend his commitment to Real Salt Lake. "My family is my fuel, everything I do is for them, I am blessed to have them with me; seeing them enjoy Utah makes everything for me so easy, its been unbelievable, so so nice, the Club has helped us so much, we are very happy and grateful.

"Knowing how to speak English has made this move much easier than earlier ones in my career, but now my kids are picking it up very quickly ... we are excited every day to experience this new culture, with the mountains and the snow.

"I believe we are able to make the playoffs and win a trophy," continued Cabral. "I'm here every day, we are working hard, we have amazing players and more importantly, amazing human beings in a great environment, an environment based on respect. This is why I believe in this locker room; the way we fight, the way we compete for each other, we are like a family.

"I do not force anything, when I have to say something, I will say it," responds Cabral when asked about his leadership style. "I'm here to help, and a big part of leadership is being a good listener - I'm honest, I speak from heart, I share what I feel, I'm just being myself. I'm here to help Pablo (Mastroeni) and make his job easier, we trust each other and we have a relationship based on honesty - its important to always share what you think in order to help the group.

"I like to speak to the young players about helping them reach their dreams, what are they going through, I share stories from my past but I don't like to talk about myself. I just try to always be available to help everyone, they help me as well - most of them have same dreams I've had before, its about being available to them for whatever they need.

"We are loving living here and the fans make such a big impact on us; the fans here love sports, the environment, the stadium is always sold out, they are polite and recognize our effort, every time we go on the pitch we want to represent them and reward their efforts to buy tickets, to travel to games, to wear the jersey, so we want to make them proud."

"The moment we walk out the tunnel and see the fans, hear the fans on the pitch, it's the moment I like the most; you are grateful to play soccer, its my dream, my kids dream, we train all week and work hard for that moment."

Born May 20, 1990 in Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Cabral has played 375 professional games since turning professional in 2010, coming up through the legendary Santos youth academy before appearing in 151 games for the club famous for producing both Pelé and Neymar, amongst other world figures. With Santos, Cabral won the prestigious Copa Libertadores South American club competition in 2011. A year later, Cabral featured between the pipes with both the Brazil National Team and the Brazil Olympic Team, making his senior team debut in a 4-1 win over the United States just prior to the London Olympic Games.

The summer of 2013 saw Cabral purchased by Napoli for more than $5 million, making his debut for the Serie A club in a UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal, delivering the clean sheet, in a 2-0 win. Following five seasons in Italy with Napoli and Sampdoria, with whom Cabral won both the Coppa Italia and the Italian SuperCup despite playing just 45 games from 2013-19, the Brazilian netminder moved on to England with Championship side Reading, for whom he was named the club's 2019/20 Player of the Season, the highlight of his 98 appearances across all competitions.

"Rafa has been a steady, experienced presence for our goalkeeping group, and his leadership on and off the field has been outstanding." Said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, now wrapping up his fifth year in Utah. "His composure with the ball, sharp shot-stopping, and ability to organize the defense have been crucial in key moments this season. We're very pleased to keep Rafa in Utah, Where his consistency and professionalism continue to make him an integral part of our club's success."

The last three years prior to his arrival in Utah have seen Cabral appear for Brazilian side Cruzeiro in 120 matches, with the 6-foot-2, 190-lb goalkeeper on loan to Gremio - for whom he made just six appearances in the second half of 2024 - prior to his January, 2025 move to Major League Soccer and Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake (9-14-4, 31 points, 11th West / 21st Shield) returns to America First Field in Sandy following a three-week hiatus with Saturday's 7:30p MT Major League Soccer regular-season match against rival Sporting Kansas City (7-16-6, 27 points, 13th West / 24th Shield). This weekend's highly-anticipated contest kicks off a critical three-game week as RSL welcomes the return of three perennial 2025 starters - Diego Luna (USA), Braian Ojeda (Paraguay) and Zavier Gozo (USA U-20) - from international duty.

Luna is expected to play for the first time with new RSL roster additions Victor Olatunji and Rwan Cruz, while the Club's newest player, MLS veteran and former USMNT standout DeAndre Yedlin will have to serve a caution accumulation suspension after receiving a yellow in the Club's last home match, a 1-3 loss to Minnesota. Yedlin should return to availability for this Wednesday's LAFC visit to Sandy, as well as RSL's return trip to face the Black-and-Gold in Southern California on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Saturday's contest is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr (ENG) on the call, as are Raul Guzman and Ashley Gonzalez (SPN). Iconic RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran in his 21st season as RSL's Spanish radio home on both 102.3 KDUT FM / 106.3 FM KBMG.

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.