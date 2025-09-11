Philadelphia Union Recall CJ Olney Jr. from Lexington SC

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has recalled Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney Jr. from USL side, Lexington SC.

Olney signed a contract as a Homegrown with the Union on August 6, 2024, but made his debut against Charlotte FC on June 22, 2024. The former Union Academy player and YSC graduate has regularly appeared for Philadelphia Union II, making a total of 57 appearances and contributing 12 goals and 18 assists over the last three seasons. The club first announced his loan on July 11, 2025.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union recall CJ Olney Jr. from Lexington SC.







