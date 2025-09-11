Philadelphia Union Recall CJ Olney Jr. from Lexington SC
Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has recalled Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney Jr. from USL side, Lexington SC.
Olney signed a contract as a Homegrown with the Union on August 6, 2024, but made his debut against Charlotte FC on June 22, 2024. The former Union Academy player and YSC graduate has regularly appeared for Philadelphia Union II, making a total of 57 appearances and contributing 12 goals and 18 assists over the last three seasons. The club first announced his loan on July 11, 2025.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union recall CJ Olney Jr. from Lexington SC.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 11, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Host Nashville SC in Eastern Conference Clash with Playoff Implications - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Recall Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Colorado Rapids
- New England Revolution Waive Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Extends Brazilian GK Rafael Cabral - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Recall CJ Olney Jr. from Lexington SC - Philadelphia Union
- Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Sold Out - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Heads to Canada to Face CF Montréal on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Signs Defender Jordan Knight from Its MLS NEXT Pro Affiliate Huntsville City FC - Nashville SC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: September 11, 2025 - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Recall CJ Olney Jr. from Lexington SC
- Philadelphia Union to Host U.S. Men's National Team Match at Subaru Park on November 15
- Philadelphia Union Clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with 1-0 Win at FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Loan Isaiah LeFlore to Detroit City FC
- Homegrown Defender Nathan Harriel Named to U.S. Men's National Team for September Training Camp