New England Revolution Academy Highlights: September 11, 2025

Published on September 11, 2025

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s and Under-13s opened their 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaigns last Saturday, September 6. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s all tallied victories against Seacoast United, while the U-14s shut out FC Westchester. Also in action, The U-13s scored three goals against FC Westchester, but the match was cancelled in the 35th minute due to inclement weather.

The U-18s made their return to MLS NEXT action with a 2-0 victory over Seacoast United on Saturday. Robert Nichols III (2007 - East Milton, Mass.) opened the scoring in the 39th minute and Edwin Flores (2007 - Wilmington, Del.) slotted home the insurance goal off a free kick in the 72nd minute. Goalkeeper Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) helped secure the clean sheet in net for the hosts.

The U-16s earned a 2-1 victory over Seacoast United last Saturday. Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) tallied a goal just before halftime with an assist from Isaac Twumasi (2010 - Lawrenceville, Ga.). Seacoast rallied back with an equalizer in the 85th minute, but moments later Chris Scott (2010 - North Tonawanda, N.Y.) netted the winning goal just before the final whistle.

The U-15s defeated Seacoast United, 3-2, last Saturday. Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.) opened the scoring 14 minutes in the match, converting on an assist from Kai Nielsen (2011 - Concord, Mass.). Later in the first half, Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) recorded a goal, set up by Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.). Roderick Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.) rounded out the scoring to seal the victory for New England, with a helper from Stefan Gorea (2011 - Sharon, Mass.).

The U-14s recorded a 6-0 triumph over FC Westchester last Saturday. Samuel Chao (2012 - New Bedford, Mass.) paced New England's attack with a brace in the contest. Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.), Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.), and Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) tallied three of New England's four other goals. Xavier Farone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) and James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) both saw action in net to keep the visitors off the scoresheet.

The U-13s played 35 minutes of their match against FC Westchester last Saturday, racing out to a 3-0 lead before it was cancelled due to inclement weather. Amare Laurent (2014 - Windsor, Conn.), Lucas Williams (2013 - Attleboro, Mass.), and Kauan Nascimento (2013 - Andover, Mass. all found the scoresheet for New England.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s and U-15s will host the Boston Bolts this Saturday, September 13, while the U-14s and U-13s will welcome TSF Academy to the Revolution Training Center. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Seacoast United U-18s

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Seacoast United 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Robert Nichols III (Unassisted) 39'

NE - Edwin Flores (Free Kick) 72'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Eli Ackerman (Josh Macedo 70'), Sheridan McNish, Harley Kerr, Aarin Prajapati; Edwin Flores, Judah Siqueira, Paolo Tornberg Ayala; Josh Poulson (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 88'), Jason Burney (Levi Katsell 70'), Robert Nichols III (Jonathan Cante 85')

Substitutes Not Used: Giuseppe Ciampa, Alexander Glassman, Zayden Bediako

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Seacoast United U-16s

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Seacoast United 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Brandon Velez (Isaac Twumasi) 44'

SEA - 85'

NE - Chris Scott (Unassisted) 86'

Revolution U-16s: Zachary LaPierre; Braeden Anderson, Alexander Lewis, Kauan De Campos, Chris Scott; Lucas Pereira (Bayron Morales-Vega 46'), Frankie Caruso (Logan Azar 69'), Brandon Velez (Alexander Gomes 75'); Isaac Twumasi (Davi Pereira 62'), Jesse Ebere (John Bernard Hamilton IV 69'), Tobin Farmer (Shifaq Fazl 75')

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida

UNDER  15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Seacoast United U-15s

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Seacoast United 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Kai Neilsen) 14'

NE - Musah Adamu (Shayne Dos Santos) 24'

SEA - 41'

NE - Roderick Janairo (Stefan Gorea) 71'

SEA - 88'

Revolution U-15s: Nathaniel Brown; Thierry Maurer (Jeremiah Moyano 46'), Langston Powell (Nicolas Escobar 65'), Vaughn Scholz, Dalu Nwazojie (Stefan Gorea 55'); Hans Marten (Andrew Hsu 46'), Landon Ho Sang (Elijah Obayagbona 65'), Kai Nielsen; Arthur Bernardino (Roderick Janairo 46'), Shayne Dos Santos (Boston Kahoalii) 55', Musah Adamu

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER  14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. FC Westchester U-14s

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 6, FC Westchester 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Gavin Rybak (Enrique Rosado) 27'

NE - Marlon Quijada (Nolan Nairn) 49'

NE - (OG) 54'

NE - Samuel Chao (Unassisted) 69'

NE - Drake Roberts (Brennan McWeeny) 71'

NE - Samuel Chao (Unassisted)

Revolution U-14s: Xavier Farone (James Warren 40'); Julian Gomez (Luca Cicione 60'), Darragh Nugent (Gavin Rybak 70'), Ivan Pokinboroda (Enrique Rosado 60'), Ayden Gomes (Samuel Chao 60'); Enrique Rosado (Brennan McWeeny 40'), Luca Cicione (Asher Cotter 40'), Samuel Chao (Marlito Quijada 40'); Jayden Lefter (Dylan Amrah 60'), Dylan Amrah (Nolan Nairn 32')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER  13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. FC Westchester U-13s

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, FC Westchester 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Armare Laurent (James O'Connor) 8'

NE - Lucas Williams (Unassisted) 12'

NE - Kauan Nascimento (Bryson Villota) 27'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont; Noah Alcin, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Myles Walsh, Benjamin Robinson; Kento Chamovitz, Bryson Villota, James O'Connor; Amare Laurent, Michael Miller, Lucas Williams

Substitutes Used: Austin Martin, Ollie Conlon, Kauan Nascimento







