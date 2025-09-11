St. Louis CITY SC Heads to Canada to Face CF Montréal on Saturday
Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC hits the road this Saturday to face CF Montréal at Stade Saputo, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app or listen locally on KYKY Y98.1 FM (English) and KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish).
How to Watch
Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Apple TV Talent (English): Blake Price (play-by-play), Paul Dolan (analyst)
Apple TV Talent (Spanish): J. Acosta (play-by-play), C. Suarez (analyst)
Apple TV Talent (French): Frederic Lord (play-by-play), Vincent Destouches (analyst)
Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)
Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)
Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)
CITY On Tap
Join the CITY Street Team on Saturday as they take over Westport Plaza for the Michelob ULTRA x Purina Pet-Friendly Watch Party and root on the boys as we take on CF Montréal. Limited seats are available so arrive early as festivities start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Last Time Out
St. Louis CITY SC snapped a three-game losing streak last Saturday, battling to a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas at home. After a red card to the Dallas goalkeeper in the 16th minute, Célio Pompeu put CITY on top with a long-range strike in the 32nd minute, assisted by Eduard Löwen. Dallas equalized just three minutes later, and despite CITY firing off 41 shots (the second-most shots in a single match in MLS history) with 14 on target, the match ended level. Pompeu's goal marked his second of the regular season, while Löwen recorded his third assist of the year and his third straight match with a goal contribution.
St. Louis CITY SC vs CF Montréal
This will be the first-ever meeting between St. Louis CITY SC and CF Montréal, completing CITY's slate against all three Canadian clubs in MLS. In four previous road matches in Canada, CITY has managed just one win, a victory over Toronto FC during the inaugural season. Overall, CITY holds a 7-8-4 record against Eastern Conference opponents, with their most recent win coming earlier this year against Nashville SC.
Scouting CF Montréal
Montréal, who sits in 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-15-9 record and 24 points, is unbeaten in their most recent five MLS games, recently tying their Canadian neighbors Toronto FC 1-1. Forward Prince Owusu leads Montréal with 12 goals while midfielder Caden Clark has a team-leading six assists. Montréal has struggled at Stade Saputo this season, posting a 2-7-5 record.
