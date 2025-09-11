New England Revolution Waive Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic

Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution announced today that the club has waived goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič. The transaction opens an international roster slot for New England.

Ivacic departs the Revolution after two seasons and 49 starts in regular season play, with 12 clean sheets to his credit. For his MLS career, which includes five seasons with Portland Timbers FC, the Slovenian goalkeeper owns 103 MLS appearances, 102 starts, and 20 shutouts.

The Revolution are at home this Saturday, Sept. 13 to host Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET start airs on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV+ in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub, Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

