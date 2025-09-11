Colorado Rapids Recall Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has recalled goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from his loan with USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC effective immediately.
Beaudry, 19, is available for selection ahead of the club's home match against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, Sept. 13, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.
