Navarro Scores 12th of Season, Holding Debuts in Road Loss to Sporting Kansas City

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

F Rafael Navarro recorded his 12th goal of the season in MLS play and his 15th across all competitions in 2025.

Navarro also logged his fourth assist of the season on Rosenberry's goal.

With the goal and assist tonight, Navarro has now recorded 14 goal contributions in his last 13 appearances across all competitions (10g, 4a).

D Keegan Rosenberry recorded his second goal of the season and the 11th of his career in MLS.

M Rafael Santos recorded his first and second assists as a member of the Rapids on goals from Navarro and Rosenberry.

This marks the first multi-assist game of Santos' career in MLS.

M Cole Bassett recorded his third assist of the season in MLS play and his fourth across all competitions in 2025.

D Rob Holding made his club debut in the match, appearing in the starting lineup for the first time as a member of the Rapids.

M Paxten Aaronson and D Rafael Santos both made their first starts as members of the Rapids.

The two made their club debuts last weekend after being subbed on against the LA Galaxy.

Final Score

SKC - (Dejan Joveljic 4', Daniel Sallói 73', Mason Toye 75', Dejan Joveljic 81')

COL - (Rafael Navarro 22', Keegan Rosenberry 31')

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry (C), Andreas Maxsø, Rob Holding (Alex Harris 76'), Oliver Larraz (Connor Ronan 70'), Rafael Navarro, Paxten Aaronson, Cole Bassett (Ted Ku-DiPietro 70'), Noah Cobb, Rafael Santos (Sam Vines 60'), Darren Yapi (Calvin Harris 60')

Substitutes

Nico Hansen, Wayne Frederick, Ian Murphy, Daouda Amadou







