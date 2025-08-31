New England Revolution Downed by Charlotte FC

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-13-7; 31 pts.) fell to Charlotte FC (16-11-2, 50 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Forward Ignatius Ganago netted New England's lone goal in the first half, his third tally of the 2025 campaign, before a late set-piece goal by Charlotte's Idan Toklomati sealed the win for the visitors. The Revolution tied their season high with 20 shot attempts to Charlotte's nine, while Matt Turner logged three saves in his fourth start.

Charlotte began the night on the front foot and opened the scoring in the 13th minute through midfielder Brandt Bronico. After his initial shot was parried by Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, the rebound deflected back off Bronico's body towards the line. Defender Mamadou Fofana nearly cleared it off the line, but the ball had just crossed over the threshold to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

New England responded well and nearly pulled level in the 23rd minute when Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf unleashed a powerful strike from distance. His shot drilled the left post of the frame to deny him the equalizer. Less than a minute later, New England found their goal through Ganago, his second tally in as many games. Revolution captain Carles Gil began the play, chipping a ball to the head of forward Leo Campana inside the box. Campana's glancing header fell to the feet of Ganago, who buried his left-footed finish to level the match at 1-1. The assist was Campana's first in a Revolution uniform, while Gil was credited with his 11th assist of the season.

New England nearly added the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute, with Gil whipping in a shot that ricocheted off the left side of the woodwork. The captain had another shot on net in the 86th minute, but it fell safely into the hands of Charlotte goalkeeper Kristjian Kahlina. The Spaniard was fouled a game-high five times and led the Revolution attack tonight with five key passes and five shot attempts, including three on target. He also surpassed 16,000 minutes played for the club, the ninth player in Revolution history to reach the milestone.

In the 87th minute, Charlotte was able to sneak one past New England with a set-piece goal, headed home by Toklomati on Ashley Westwood's assist. Tomas Chancalay had the Revolution's final scoring chance deep into stoppage time with a free-kick shot on target from just outside the penalty area, but it was saved by Kahlina to hand Charlotte their eighth consecutive win.

The Revolution are on the road next weekend, visiting Eastern Conference opponent Chicago Fire FC for an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff at SeatGeek Stadium. Watch next Saturday's match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

New England finished the night with a 20-9 shot advantage, tying the team's season high for shot attempts, and a 3.3-2.1 edge in expected goals (xG).

Ignatius Ganago tallied his third goal of the season, scoring for a second consecutive match.

Leo Campana was credited with his first assist of the campaign on Ganago's equalizer. He now has five goal contributions in the last seven games.

Carles Gil earned a secondary assist on New England's opening goal, his 11th of the season.

Gil, now the ninth player in team annals with 16,000 minutes played in the regular season, led the team with five key passes and five fouls won. His 90 fouls suffered are tied for the most in MLS.

Already the club's record holder for combined goals and assists in regular season play, the Spaniard matched Taylor Twellman (148) for the most Revolution goal contributions in all competitions, reaching the total in six fewer games.

Jackson Yueill made his 10th appearance and sixth start of the season, in place of a suspended Matt Polster (yellow card accumulation). Yueill (199), who is now one start shy of 200 for his MLS career, won a team-high seven duels on Saturday.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #28

New England Revolution 1 vs. Charlotte FC 2

August 30, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referee: Ian McKay

Assistant Referee: Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

Video Asst. Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistant VAR: T.J. Zablocki

Weather: 65 degrees and clear

Attendance: 19,782

Scoring Summary:

CLT - Brandt Bronico 2 (Unassisted) 12'

NE - Ignatius Ganago 3 (Leo Campana 1, Carles Gil 11) 24'

CLT - Idan Toklomati 8 (Ashley Westwood 4) 87'

Misconduct Summary:

CLT - Ashley Westwood (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 30'

CLT - Eryk Williamson (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 44'

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Yellow Card - Dissent) 45'+5

CLT - Brandt Bronico (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 48'

CLT - Idan Toklomati (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 61'

CLT - Dean Smith (Yellow Card - Dissent) 90'+2

NE - Tomas Chancalay (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 90'+4

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller, Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Ilay Feingold; Alhassan Yusuf, Jackson Yueill; Ignatius Ganago, Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Tomás Chancalay 84'); Leo Campana.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Tanner Beason, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Malcolm Fry, Wyatt Omsberg, Allan Oyirwoth, Will Sands.

Charlotte FC: Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Tim Ream, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty; Ashley Westwood ©, Djibril Diani (Eryk Williamson 21'); Wilfried Zaha, Brandt Bronico (Nikola Petkovic 71'), Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada 71'); Idan Toklomati (Archie Goodwin 90'+1).

Substitutes Not Used: David Bingham; Brandon Cambridge, Andrew Privett, Nick Scardina, Bill Tuiloma.







