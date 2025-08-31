Austin FC Gets Crucial Win Over San Jose in Playoff Race

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC defeated San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium, with Designated Players Osman Bukari and Myrto Uzuni both on the scoresheet. The win takes Austin above San Jose in the Western Conference table.

Austin began the match with energy and were rewarded when Bukari finished to the far post in the 12th minute. Nico Dubersarsky won the ball initially, and Owen Wolff drove forward before playing in Bukari with a perfectly weighted through ball.

Uzuni doubled the lead before halftime. This time, Bukari played the role of creator, running into open space on the right flank and playing the ball across the face of goal. It took a deflection into the path of Uzuni who tapped it in for his fourth goal in the last six (6) matches.

Daniel Munie pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 53rd minute, but it proved to be only a consolation as the Verde & Black re-established a two-goal cushion via an own goal in the closing stages.

ATXFC saw out the victory to move into seventh place, while still having one (1) or two (2) games in hand on all the teams around them in the standings.

Goal-Scoring Summary ATX (1-0) - Osman Bukari (assisted by Owen Wolff) 12' ATX (2-0) - Myrto Uzuni (unassisted) 33' SJ (2-1) - Daniel Munie (unassisted) 53' ATX (3-1) - Bruno Wilson (own goal) 77'

Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes | August 30, 2025 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.

Match Information Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX) Attendance: 20,738 Weather: Partly cloudy, 88 degrees Referee: Jon Freemon Assistant Referee 1: Kathryn Nesbitt Assistant Referee 2: Mike Nickerson 4th Official: Lorenzo Hernandez VAR: Geoff Gamble AVAR: Mark Allatin Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match Austin FC will play its 14th away match and 28th match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, September 7 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.