FC Cincinnati Blanked by Philadelphia Union, 1-0
Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati dropped a 1-0 result to Philadelphia Union on Saturday Night at TQL Stadium in a meeting of the top-two clubs in the Eastern Conference standings.
FCC are now 16-9-4 (52 points) and end the matchday in second place. Philly remain in first place in the Eastern Conference at 17-6-6 (57 points).
Philadelphia's Bruno Damiani connected on a header in the 49th minute from short range to give the Union the go-ahead goal just minutes into the second half. FC Cincinnati held a one-man advantage from the 61st minute onward but could not find the back of the net to equalize.
Following the September FIFA International Window, the Orange and Blue return to action Saturday, September 13 against Nashville SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.
GAME NOTES
- Brenner started to make his first appearance in the Orange & Blue since May 6, 2023 vs D.C. United.
- Dominik Marczuk made his FCC debut in the starting lineup after being acquired on loan earlier this month from Real Salt Lake.
- Ayoub Jabbari also made his first appearance with the club coming on as a 74th minute substitute.
- Olwethu Makhanya's red card marked the first ejection of an FC Cincinnati opponent this season.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union
Date: August 30, 2025
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Attendance: 24,462
Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET
Weather: 70 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CIN: 0-0-0
PHI: 0-1-1
CIN - None
PHI - Bruno Damiani (Iloski) 49'
LINEUPS
CIN: Roman Celentano, Ender Echenique (Ayoub Jabbari 74'), Lukas Engel (Kei Kamara 89'), Matt Miazga (C), Nick Hagglund (Luca Orellano 64'), Dominik Marczuk, Pavel Bucha, Tah Brian Anunga (Gerardo Valenzuela 64'), Evander, Brenner, Kévin Denkey
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Gilberto Flores, Teenage Hadebe, Stiven Jimenez
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
PHI: Andrew Rick, Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes (C), Olwethu Makhanya, Nathan Harriel, Jovan Lukić, Danley Jean Jacques, Milan Iloski (Jeremy Rafanello 84'), Quinn Sullivan (Francis Westfield 63'), Tai Baribo (Indiana Vassilev 63'), Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 73')
Substitutes not used: George Marks, Cavan Sullivan, Jesús Bueno, Alejandro Bedoya, Olivier Mbaizo
Head Coach: Bradley Carnell
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/PHI
Shots: 15 / 15
Shots on Goal: 5 / 4
Saves: 3 / 5
Corner Kicks: 7 / 4
Fouls: 13 / 19
Offside: 1 / 0
Possession: 60.8 / 39.2
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN - Dominik Marczuk (Yellow Card) 21'
PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (Yellow Card) 21'
PHI - Jakob Glesnes (Yellow Card) 45'+4
PHI - Nathan Harriel (Yellow Card) 51'
PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (Second Yellow, Red Card) 60'
PHI - Francis Westfield (Yellow Card) 85'
CIN - Kévin Denkey (Yellow Card) 90'+1
OFFICIALS
Referee: Sergii Boiko
Ast. Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Andrew Bigelow
Fourth Official: Elton Garcia
VAR: Shawn Tehini
AVAR: Eric Weisbrod
