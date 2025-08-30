Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Q2 Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT

AUSTIN, TX. - The San Jose Earthquakes face Austin FC at 5:30 p.m. PT. Kickoff from Q2 Stadium will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KNBR 1050 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The San Jose Earthquakes are currently eighth in the MLS Western Conference table (9-11-8) while Austin FC is close behind in ninth (9-9-8), each with 35 points.

- The Quakes are 2-1-6 (20 GF, 16 GA) against Austin in MLS regular-season play with a 1-1-3 (12 GF, 12 GA) record on the road.

- Earthquakes forward Preston Judd has netted three goals in his last four matches and has scored seven so far this season in all competitions. He has six goal contributions (3g/3a) after the 70th minute of the match in all competitions this year, three of which have been game-winners (2g/1a).

- Earthquakes forwards Chicho Arango (5g/1a/5gp) and Cristian Espinoza (2g/6a/9gp) have a combined 14 goal contributions in 14 matches against Austin FC.

- In their last meeting July 8 at PayPal Park, San Jose saw the end of their 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run when they fell to Austin in the Quarterfinals (2-2, 4-2 PKs).

- Earthquakes defender Nick Lima will face his former team. After joining MLS as a Quakes Homegrown player in 2016, Lima was traded to Austin FC in 2020. After a stint with the New England Revolution in 2024, the Castro Valley native made his return to his hometown club in 2025.

- The Earthquakes are currently second in the league in expected goals (57.37). Only Vancouver Whitecaps FC holds a narrow lead with 57.83. San Jose is currently tied for third with San Diego FC for club goals this season (52).







