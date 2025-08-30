Revolution Forward Leonardo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Leonardo Campana has been called up by the Ecuador Men's National Team for a pair of FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. Campana will depart for international duty following tonight's home match against Charlotte FC at Gillette Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET).

Campana and the Ecuador Men's National Team have already clinched their qualification for FIFA World Cup 2026, securing their berth earlier this year during the June international window. La Tricolor currently sits in second place in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying table with a 7-2-7 record. Ecuador will visit Paraguay on Thursday, Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET), before hosting FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Argentina on Tuesday, Sept. 9 (7:00 p.m. ET).

Campana has made 16 appearances for his native Ecuador, including five starts. The 25-year-old striker most recently saw minutes off the bench in a World Cup Qualifying match against Paraguay on October 10, 2024. A native of Guayaquil, Campana also appeared in four matches during the 2021 Copa America campaign with Ecuador.

In his first season with New England, Campana has logged six goals in 20 appearances, with 16 starts. Campana, who has netted two game-winning goals this season, enters Saturday's match against Charlotte FC with four goals scored over the last six matches. Last Saturday, Campana marked his 100th MLS regular season appearance with the game's opening goal against Columbus, helping lift New England to a 2-1 victory on the road.

Campana and the Revolution, winners of two out of their last three matches, are at home tonight to face Charlotte FC at Gillette Stadium. Catch tonight's 7:30 p.m. ET contest on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM for Spanish commentary, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

LEO CAMPANA

Ecuador

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (CONMEBOL)

September 4 at Paraguay

Estadio Defensores del Chaco - Asunción, Paraguay

7:30 p.m. ET

September 9 vs. Argentina

Estadio Monumental - Guayaquil, Ecuador

7:00 p.m. ET







