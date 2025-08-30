Over 60,000 Tickets Sold for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final Between Sounders FC and Inter Miami CF

Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, home of Sounders FC

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that over 60,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final between Seattle and Inter Miami CF, already surpassing the competition's single-match attendance record by over 10,000. Earlier this week, the club announced that due to strong demand for an international championship, additional inventory in the upper bowl of Lumen Field was opened for Sunday's match. Fans still hoping to attend the match should act quickly before Lumen Field is sold out. Those coming out on Sunday are encouraged to arrive early to catch pre-match ceremonies and be seated ahead of kickoff as Seattle aims to become the first team in MLS history to win every major North American title.

This marks the 10th time in club history that Lumen Field will host over 60,000 fans for a competitive match, including two previous cup finals: 2019 MLS Cup (69,274) and 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup (68,741).

On Sunday, August 31, Seattle has another opportunity to showcase its vibrant soccer community on an international stage, this time against Inter Miami and global superstar Lionel Messi. The previous single-match record for a Leagues Cup match was 50,675, set on July 27, 2024 in a matchup between the San Jose Earthquakes and Chivas de Guadalajara at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. With a major trophy on the line Sunday, the Seattle soccer community has raised the bar even higher.

Seattle is no stranger to the biggest stages in international football. Earlier this summer, more than 132,000 fans came through the turnstiles to see Sounders FC's three Group Stages matches at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM against continental champions Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo, along with perennial La Liga contender Atlético Madrid. Additionally, Seattle set a Concacaf Champions Cup single-match attendance record on May 4, 2022, when 68,741 fans watched the Rave Green become the first and only MLS team to claim the continental crown against Pumas UNAM. The Emerald City also set a then-Lumen Field event record of 69,274 fans for the 2019 MLS Cup, as Seattle earned its second league championship in emphatic fashion over Toronto FC.

Sounders FC advanced to the Leagues Cup 2025 Final with a 2-0 Semifinals win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park. Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario scored the goals, while Andrew Thomas recorded a shoutout as Seattle remained unbeaten in the tournament (4-0-1) and secured a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with the result. The Rave Green will now host Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, August 31 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, Univision, TUDN, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

