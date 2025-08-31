Houston Dynamo FC Inch Closer to Playoff Line After Thrilling 3-2 Victory at St. Louis

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - Houston Dynamo FC defeated St. Louis CITY SC 3-2 on the road behind forward Ezequiel Ponce's eighth goal of the season and midfielder Duane Holmes' first Dynamo goal.

Notably, the result marked a major career milestone for head coach Ben Olsen, earning him his 150 career MLS regular season win. The veteran currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.

The match also saw defender Griffin Dorsey make his 100th MLS regular season start, while defender Erik Sviatchenko made his return from injury and to the starting lineup, playing 75 minutes in his first match since June 28.

A beautifully taken free kick from midfielder Jack McGlynn found the head of a streaking Ponce in the 20th minute to give the Dynamo a 1-0 lead. The goal was Ponce's second against St. Louis in as many matches, as he scored the winner - and only goal - the last time these two teams met in June. The goal on Saturday night was Ponce's club-best eighth of the season.

The Dynamo doubled their lead in the 50th minute when Dorsey attempted to find Ponce in the box with a cross from the right flank but instead found the back of the net following a deflection from St. Louis defender Henry Kessler.

Holmes extended Houston's lead in the 72nd minute, capitalizing on St. Louis error. Midfielder Ondřej Lingr recovered a poor pass from St. Louis' backline and found Holmes at the back post for his first goal in orange. The play also marked Lingr's third assist of the season.

St. Louis pulled one back in the 86th minute when Eduard Lowen found the back of the net with a right-footed volley inside the box. The host then scored their second goal of the night in the 89th minute when Marcel Hartel found Mykhi Joyner at the far post for the headed goal.

In the 40th minute, St. Louis City missed a golden opportunity to equalize. After a turnover in the midfield, Eduard Lowen struck a low ball across the six-yard box toward the back post for Joao Klauss, whose left-footed first-time strike went wide of frame.

Ponce almost notched his second goal of the night in the 70th minute when Dorsey found the Argentinean striker for a powerful header that forced goalkeeper Roman Burki to make a quick reaction save.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the dying moments of the match, reacting quickly to make a diving save to his left and deny João Klauss' header to keep the Dynamo in the lead.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, to host the LA Galaxy on Military Appreciation Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

St. Louis CITY SC (5-17-6, 21 pts.) 2-3 Houston Dynamo FC (8-12-8, 32 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 28

Energizer Park - St. Louis, Missouri

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

St. Louis CITY SC 0 2 2

Houston Dynamo FC 1 2 3

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 8 (Jack McGlynn 7) 20'

HOU: Henry Kessler (own goal) 50'

HOU: Duane Holmes 1 (Ondřej Lingr 3) 72'

STL: Eduard Lowen 5 (Simon Becher 2) 86'

STL: Mykhi Joyner 1 (Chris Durkin 1) 89'

St. Louis CITY SC: Roman Burki; Conrad Wallem (Simon Becher 69'), Henry Kessler, Timo Baumgartl (Fallou Fall 59'), Devin Padelford; Eduard Lowen, Alfredo Morales (Chris Durkin 80'), Sang Bin Jeong (Celio Pompeu 80'); Tomas Ostrak (Mykhi Joyner 59), João Klauss, Marcel Hartel

Unused substitutes: Ben Lundt, Tomas Totland, Kyle Hiebert, Jaziel Orozco

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade, Antônio Carlos, Erik Sviatchenko (Femi Awodesu 75'), Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Brooklyn Raines, Jack McGlynn (Franco Escobar 87'); Lawrence Ennali (Duane Holmes 69'), Ezequiel Ponce (Gabe Segal 87'), Ondřej Lingr

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Daniel Steres, Amine Bassi Sebastian Kowalczyk, Júnior Urso

DISCIPLINE:

STL: Eduard Lowen (caution; foul) 43'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; dissent) 45'+2'

STL: Alfredo Morales (caution; foul) 53'

HOU: Antônio Carlos (caution; foul) 55'

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 58'

STL: Mykhi Joyner (caution; foul) 90'+1'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant: Lyes Arfa

Assistant: Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Ismail Elfath

Weather: 75 degrees, cloudy







