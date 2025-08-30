LAFC Partners with KYPA 1230 AM Los Angeles for Korean-Language Radio Broadcasts for Remainder of 2025 Season

Published on August 30, 2025

LAFC today announced a groundbreaking partnership that makes KYPA 1230 AM in Los Angeles the official Korean-language radio broadcaster for all remaining LAFC matches of the 2025 MLS season.

LAFC's upcoming match on Sunday at 7:45 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium against San Diego FC will be the first Korean-language radio broadcast in club history. All matches can also be heard on 106.3 FM HD2 in Orange County, or by visiting www.radiok1230.com, and will be called live by experienced Korean sports broadcasters Hyunjoon Lee serving as play-by-play and analyst Kyungsoo Park.

"This partnership represents LAFC's continued commitment to serving our diverse Los Angeles community," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "We're excited to bring LAFC matches to Korean-speaking fans throughout the region with high-quality commentary from such seasoned professionals."

"This LAFC Korean-language radio broadcast will bring fresh energy and momentum to the Korean American community in Southern California," said KYPA 1230's Director of Operation & Programming David Kim. "We extend our sincere gratitude to the club for their efforts in bringing our community even closer together."

The broadcasting duo of Lee and Park bring extensive experience covering major sporting events for Korean audiences, having worked together to cover numerous high-profile events including Los Angeles Dodgers games featuring Korean superstars Chan Ho Park and Hyun Jin Ryu, coverage of the South Korean national team during the FIFA World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022), and other MLS matches featuring Korean-born players.

Park is also a former member of the South Korea U-20 national team in the 1980s, providing expert analysis from his playing experience.

KYPA 1230 AM joins ESPN LA 710 AM (English) and KFWB 980 AM (Spanish) as the club's official radio partners. For more information about LAFC's broadcast schedule and upcoming matches, visit LAFC.com.







