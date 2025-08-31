St. Louis CITY SC Falls in Close Match to Houston Dynamo at Energizer Park

St. Louis CITY SC fell 3-2 to Houston Dynamo on Saturday night at Energizer Park, nearly coming back to get a result after facing a three-goal deficit. Houston scored first in the 20th minute with a goal from Ezequiel Ponce and held the 1-0 lead into halftime. The Dynamo went on to score two more goals in the second half. Eduard Löwen got CITY SC on the board in the 86th minute, and then Homegrown forward Mykhi Joyner cut Houston's lead to one with his first MLS goal, in the 89th minute. St. Louis were knocking on the door in second half stoppage time but came short of an equalizer, with Houston earning the 3-2 win. St. Louis CITY SC continues their homestand next weekend, facing off against FC Dallas on Saturday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Eduard Löwen scored his fifth goal of the season

Löwen has scored goals in back-to-back matches for CITY SC

Simon Becher recorded his second assist of the season

Mykhi Joyner scored his first career MLS goal and became the second Homegrown player in club history to score an MLS goal (previously done by Miguel Perez)

Chris Durkin tallied his first assist of the season

Marcel Hartel registered his second assist in back-to-back matches

Hartel has three goal contributions in the past three games for CITY SC (one goal, two assists)

August 30, 2025 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (Jack McGlynn), 20th minute - Ezequiel Ponce scored with a header from the center of the box to the middle-left zone.

HOU: Henry Kessler (own goal), 50th minute - Henry Kessler scored an own goal from the center of the box.

HOU: Duane Holmes (Ondrej Lingr), 72nd minute - Duane Holmes scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the upper left central zone.

STL: Eduard Löwen (Simon Becher), 86th minute - Eduard Löwen scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.

STL: Mykhi Joyner (Chris Durkin, Marcel Hartel), 86th minute - Eduard Löwen scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.

Scoring Summary

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (Jack McGlynn), 20'

HOU: Henry Kessler (own goal), 50'

HOU: Duane Homes (Ondrej Lingr), 72'

STL: Eduard Löwen (Simon Becher), 86'

STL: Mykhi Joyner (Chris Durkin, Marcel Hartel), 89'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Eduard Löwen (caution), 43'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution), 45'+2

STL: Alfredo Morales (caution), 53'

HOU: Antonio Carlos (caution), 54'

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution), 58'

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Conrad Wallem (Simon Becher, 69'), D Timo Baumgartl (Fallou Fall, 59'), D Henry Kessler, D Devin Padelford; M Alfredo Morales (Chris Durkin, 80'), M Eduard Löwen; M Sangbin Jeong (Célio Pompeu, 80'), M Marcel Hartel, M Tomáš Ostrák (Mykhi Joyner, 59'); F João Klauss

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Tomas Totland, D Kyle Hiebert, D Jaziel Orozco, M Chris Durkin

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 11; SAVES: 1

HOU: GK Jonathan Bond; D Felipe Andrade, D Erik Sviatchenko (Femi Awodesu, 75'), D Antonio Carlos, D Griffin Dorsey; M Artur ©, M Ondrej Lingr, M Brooklyn Raines; F Lawrence Ennali (Duane Holmes, 69'), F Ezequiel Ponce (Gabe Segal, 87'), F Jack McGlynn (Franco Escobar, 87')

Substitutes not used: GK Jimmy Maurer, D Daniel Steres, M Junior Urso, F Amine Bassi, F Sebastian Kowalczyk

TOTAL SHOTS: 8; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 2

Referee: Ricardo Montoya Araya

Assistant Referees: Lyes Arfa, Jeffrey Greeson, Malik Badawi

VAR: Ismail Elfath

AVAR: Tom Supple

Venue: Energizer Park







