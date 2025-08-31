Nashville SC Falls, 1-0, to Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Nashville, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 1-0 to Atlanta United FC Saturday night at GEODIS Park in just the fifth loss for the Boys in Gold in their last 23 matches across all competitions (14W-5L-4D). Nashville SC had seven shots on goal as Most Valuable Player candidate and MLS Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge (20 goals) had a goal disallowed in the first half and hit the crossbar in the second.

Welcome back!: Nashville SC's Tyler Boyd made his first appearance in 409 days after tearing his ACL July 17, 2024 against Orlando City SC. The forward had three goals and three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions last season.

Club 300: Nashville SC Captain Walker Zimmerman joined midfielder Alex Muyl and goalkeeper Joe Willis as the third Boy in Gold to record 300 career MLS appearances (regular season and playoffs) this season. The defender has 13 goals and eight assists in 151 appearances for NSC.

Next up: Nashville SC will resume its regular season when it visits FC Cincinnati at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is sixth in MLS and fourth in the Eastern Conference with 50 points, seven points behind the league-leading Philadelphia Union

is 14W-5L-4D in its last 23 matches across all competitions

is 10W-2L-3D in MLS home matches this season

is 5W-4L-5D all-time against ATL across all competitions (regular season + Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)

is 4W-4L-5D all-time against ATL in MLS (regular season)

is 2W-2L-4D all-time against ATL at home in MLS (regular season)

is 73W-61L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 44W-20L-33D all-time at home (regular season + playoffs)

is 54W-43L-44D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 49W-49L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-38L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 8W-11L-6D all-time during August (regular season)

Tyler Boyd appeared in his first match in 409 days after tearing his ACL July 17, 2024 against Orlando City SC when he subbed in at the 67th minute

Dan Lovitz dressed for the first time and made his first appearance since injuring his foot July 25 at San Diego FC

Andy Najar earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Xavier Valdez made his first MLS matchday roster for Nashville SC

Patrick Yazbek led Nashville SC in distance covered with 7.24 miles

Walker Zimmerman

made his 300th career MLS appearance (regular season + playoffs)

led the team with 94% passing accuracy (minimum 75 passes completed)

Box score:

Nashville SC (15W-9L-5D) vs. Atlanta United FC (5W-12L-11D)

Aug. 30, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 0

ATL: 1

Scoring summary:

ATL: Ronald Hernandez (A: Steven Alzate) 24'

Discipline:

NSH: Andy Najar (Caution) 37'

ATL: Jamal Thiare (Caution) 43'

ATL: Pedro Amador (Caution) 53'

ATL: Ronald Hernandez (Caution) 58'

ATL: Jayden Hibbert (Caution) 62'

NSH: Jeisson Palacios (Caution) 71'

ATL: Bartosz Slisz (Caution) 76'

ATL: Miguel Almiron (Caution) 79'

ATL: Alexey Miranchuk (Caution) 90'+4'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Jeisson Palacios, Josh Bauer (Dan Lovitz 67'), Walker Zimmerman (C), Andy Najar; Gastón Brugman (Teal Bunbury 83'), Patrick Yazbek (Eddi Tagseth 83'), Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Tyler Boyd 67'), Alex Muyl (Jonathan Pérez 38'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Xavier Valdez, Jack Maher, Bryan Acosta, Ahmed Qasem

ATL starters: Jayden Hibbert; Ronald Hernandez, Enea Mihaj, Stian Gregersen (Juan Berrocal 72'), Pedro Amador; Steven Alzate (Tristan Muyumba 61'), Miguel Almiron (C) (Brooks Lennon 86'), Luke Brennan (Saba Lobjanidze 61'), Alexey Miranchuk, Bartosz Slisz; Jamal Thiare (Cayman Togashi 86')

Substitutes: Brad Guzan, Leo Afonso, Will Reilly, Nyk Sessock

Match officials:

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Kevin Lock

4TH: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 81 degrees and clear







Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.