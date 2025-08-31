Philadelphia Union Clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with 1-0 Win at FC Cincinnati

Published on August 30, 2025

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union earned a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at TQL Stadium to secure a spot in the Audi 2025 MS Cup Playoffs. After a scoreless first half, forward Bruno Damiani scored the game's only goal in the 49th minute, while Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick registered five saves and posted his sixth clean sheet of the season to seal the victory.

The Union travel to BC Place to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 13th (9:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

FC Cincinnati 0 - Philadelphia Union 1

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Andrew Bigelow

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Shawn Tehini

AVAR: Eric Weisbrod

Weather: 71 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Bruno Damiani (Iloski) 49'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CIN - Dominik Marczuk (caution) 21'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 21'

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 45+4'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 51'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (second caution, ejected) 60'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (caution) 85'

CIN - Kévin Denkey (caution) 90+1'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Nathan Harriel, Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Milan Iloski (Jeremy Rafanello 84'), Quinn Sullivan (Frankie Westfield 63'), Tai Baribo (Indiana Vassilev 63'), Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 74').

Substitutes not used: George Marks; Olivier Mbaizo, Alejandro Bedoya, Jesus Bueno, Cavan Sullivan.

FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (Kei Kamara 89'), Matt Miazga, Nick Hagglund, Dominik Marczuk (Luca Orellano 64'), Tah Brian Anunga (Gerardo Valenzuela 64'), Evander Da Silva Ferreira, Pavel Bucha, Ender Echenique (Ayoub Jabbari 74'), Brenner Souza, Kévin Denkey.

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro; Alvas Powell, Teenage Hadebe, Stiven Jimenez, Gilberto Flores.

TEAM NOTES

The Union clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth and advanced to the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick earned his 6th clean sheet of the MLS season.

The Union have conceded the fewest goals on the road this season (11).

The Union hold the highest goal differential in the league (+23).







