Houston Dynamo FC Loan Forward Toyosi Olusanya to Doncaster Rovers F.C. in England

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC forward Toyosi Olusanya will join English side Doncaster Rovers F.C. on loan through Jan. 6, 2026, the Club announced today. Olusanya is eligible to return to the Dynamo following the loan, as he remains under contract with Houston through June 2026 with Club options through 2028.

Olusanya signed with the Dynamo on a full transfer from St. Mirren FC in Scotland in April 2025. The 27-year-old made his MLS debut on May 10, 2025, versus Seattle Sounders FC and has appeared in nine matches in all competitions, including MLS, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup action. Olusanya recorded an assist in Houston's 2-0 victory over in-state rivals FC Dallas in May.

Prior to joining Houston, the forward most recently made 67 appearances in the Scottish Premiership with St. Mirren, scoring 14 goals and recording three assists. Olusanya made an additional 19 appearances across UEFA Conference League qualifying, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Challenge Cup play, totaling five goals and one assist. Olusanya began his professional career with AFC Wimbledon in EFL League Two.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC loan forward Toyosi Olusanya to English side Doncaster Rovers F.C. through Jan. 6, 2026.

TOYOSI OLUSANYA BIO:

NAME: Toyosi Olusanya

POSITION: Forward

DATE OF BIRTH: October 14, 1997 (27)

BIRTHPLACE: Lambeth, England

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.

WEIGHT: 150 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: St. Mirren FC (Scottish Premiership)

FIFA NATIONALITY: England







Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.