De Paul Ahead of Leagues Cup Final: "I'm Going to Do Everything in My Power to Win It"

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's thrilling matchup against Seattle Sounders FC in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final this Sunday, Aug 31 is just hours away. With the clock winding down ahead of the decisive matchup, which presents the Club with the opportunity to make history by clinching a second Leagues Cup title in three years, let's review Inter Miami's road to the Final.

Phase One

Inter Miami CF 2-1 Atlas FC

Inter Miami opened its Leagues Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Liga MX's Atlas FC featuring a late winner from Marcelo Weigandt in the sixth minute of added time. The occasion also presented the highly anticipated debut of Argentine World Cup-winning midfielder Rodrigo De Paul in our Club's colors.

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul: "We're happy. I think the team played a great game, we had a lot of scoring chances... The reception from my teammates has been great... I feel very comfortable, I'm very happy at Inter Miami. I hope it's the first of many wins."

Inter Miami CF 2 (5) - (4) 2 Club Necaxa

The team's second bout in Phase One presented a hard-fought a 2-2 draw against Club Necaxa, before winning the penalty shootout to claim the additional point. Midfielder Telasco Segovia opened the scoring at Chase Stadium with a screamer, prior to left-back Jordi Alba equalizing in the dying moments to send the match to penalties. In addition, De Paul played provider for both goals as he tallied his first assists for the Club.

(Reminder: Matches in Phase One that ended with the score level went straight to penalty shootouts with both teams receiving a point and the winner of the shootout receiving an additional point).

Defender Jordi Alba: "We were down a man in the 20th minute. It was practically an uphill battle throughout the entire match. The whole team put in a great effort. I think we played a good game against a very good opponent."

Inter Miami CF 3-1 Pumas UNAM

Inter Miami closed out Phase One with a convincing 3-1 win over Concacaf and Liga MX powerhouse Pumas UNAM. The match presented a comeback powered by a stellar performance from legendary striker Luis Suárez with a goal and two assists, while De Paul scored his first goal for the Club, and Tadeo Allende also got his name onto the scoresheet.

The win helped the Club advance to the Knockout Rounds in second place in the MLS table in Phase One with eight points.

Knockout Rounds

Inter Miami CF 2-1 Tigres UANL

The Quarterfinals presented a 2-1 victory over a tough opponent in Tigres UANL. Suárez was the hero of the evening with a brace to send Inter Miami through to the Semifinals.

Forward Luis Suárez: "I'm very happy to be helping the team. Advancing today was very important."

MIdfielder Sergio Busquets: "We now have the opportunity to fight for a place in the final and win the title. We're very excited."

Inter Miami CF 3-1 Orlando City SC

The Semifinals presented a night for the history books at Chase Stadium. Inter Miami secured a 3-1 win over rivals Orlando City SC to advance to the tournament's Final, while also securing a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berth in the process as one of the finalists. A brace by captain Lionel Messi and another strike from midfielder Telasco Segovia spurred Inter Miami to the epic comeback victory at Chase Stadium, with all three strikes coming in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul Previewing the Final: "I came here to win titles, to compete for everything... I'm very happy to be able to play in my first final with Inter Miami.

"In the final, there are no favorites. I think the two best teams in the Leagues Cup will face each other, because that's what the record says. We're the two teams that reached the final. Hopefully it can go our way... Tomorrow is a final, and I'm going to do everything in my power to win it."

Mauricio Venegas







Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.