New York City FC Edged, 2-1, by D.C. United

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC lost 2-1 to D.C. United at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Justin Haak opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but Gabriel Pirani struck just before halftime to level the game. The Brazilian then put D.C. United ahead midway through the second half, and despite late pressure, New York City were unable to find an equalizer.

Match Recap

New York City FC were back in action on Saturday as they hosted D.C. United.

The hosts entered the contest looking to extend their five game unbeaten run, while United arrived eager to build on consecutive draws under new Head Coach René Weiler.

Pascal Jansen stuck with the same lineup that had beaten FC Cincinnati last time out-a decision that quickly paid dividends as City started the brighter of the two sides, dictating the tempo from the opening whistle.

In the eighth minute, Hannes Wolf stung the palms of former teammate Luis Barraza in the D.C. goal. At the other end, Aaron Herrera carved out United's first look of the night, but his strike was comfortably gathered by Matt Freese.

City's dominance soon told. After controlling the early exchanges, they broke through in the 19th minute when Maxi Moralez flicked the ball cleverly into the path of Justin Haak, who slid a precise finish from the edge of the area.

United were handed a good opportunity to equalize from a free kick on the half-hour mark, but the resulting strike cannoned into the wall. Wolf nearly doubled City's advantage in the 41st minute, only for Lucas Bartlett to throw himself in the way of his shot.

That miss proved costly: moments later Gabriel Pirani collected the ball on the edge of the box and curled a pinpoint effort in off the post to level the match.

The second half opened with João Peglow flashing an effort wide of Freese's goal. City responded in the 56th minute through Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who wriggled into space inside the area and forced Barraza into a sharp save.

The lively playmaker tested him again six minutes later, earning a corner from which Andrés Perea saw a drive blocked as the hosts kept up the pressure.

Despite controlling large spells of possession, City were stung in the 77th minute when Pirani struck again. Released by a threaded pass from Christian Benteke, he burst clear of Haak and coolly slotted beyond Freese to complete his brace.

Jansen turned to his bench in search of a response, introducing Agustín Ojeda for Wolf before sending on Julián Fernández in place of Kevin O'Toole five minutes later.

City almost found their equalizer in the 84th minute when Aiden O'Neill let fly from distance. His shot took a wicked deflection, wrong-footing Barraza, but the goalkeeper reacted sharply to palm it behind for a corner.

New York City pushed hard until the final whistle, but could not find an equalizer and were forced to settle for a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, September 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30PM ET.







