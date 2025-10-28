LAFC Weekly

This week, LAFC begins the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with two matches in its Round One Best-of-3 series matchup against Austin FC. As the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, the Black & Gold will host Game 1 of the series at 7:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at BMO Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles. Game 2 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX.

Both matches will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers. Additionally, Game 2 will air on FS1 and Fox Deportes in the United States. Radio coverage for both matches will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).

Although LAFC is 0-2-0 against Austin FC this season, dropping both home and away matches 1-0 to the team from Texas, the Black & Gold holds an all-time 7-4-2 record against Austin, including knocking the Verde out of the 2022 playoffs en route to winning MLS Cup. Should LAFC fail to win the first two games of the series, Game 3, if necessary, would be played at BMO Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Black & Gold attack is spearheaded by record-setting forwards Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga who form one of the league's most lethal attacking duos. Between Aug. 23 and Oct. 18, Bouanga and Son combined to score 19 consecutive goals for LAFC when the pair was on the field together. Son's first goal for the club, a long-range freekick against FC Dallas on Aug. 23, has been voted 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year.

