Nashville SC Signs Defender Jordan Knight from Its MLS NEXT Pro Affiliate Huntsville City FC

Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed defender Jordan Knight from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with options for 2027 and 2028. The Mississauga, Ontario, Canada native will occupy an international roster spot and be eligible to play for the Boys in Gold when they visit FC Cincinnati this Saturday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Knight's signing with Nashville SC continues to reinforce the club's final step in its developmental pathway from Huntsville to the First Team as he joins four other Huntsville players, Chris Applewhite, Maximus Ekk, Alan Carleton and Ethan O'Brien, to debut for the club or join its roster in 2025.

"Jordan is an outstanding athlete who is versatile enough to play both as an outside back and as a winger and on the right or the left," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He has done a great job playing with Huntsville City FC and training and playing on short-term contracts with the First Team, and performances like the one in our exhibition match versus Aston Villa FC demonstrate his ability to perform at a high level. He has earned the opportunity to move up to the First Team, and we are so excited about his next steps as he progresses through our pro player pathway."

Knight has five goals in 15 appearances (nine starts) this season and has played a total of 25 matches since being acquired by the Alabama side from Columbus Crew 2 on June 22, 2024. The defender joined the Crew in 2022 in his first professional season and accrued one goal and five assists in 42 appearances across two and a half seasons with the Ohio side.

Prior to playing professionally, Knight played two years for the Athlete Institute Football Club in Orangeville, Ontario, a Prep School that specializes in producing some of the top soccer and basketball prospects in Canada. The Brampton East Soccer Club and Brampton Youth Soccer Club player joins a list of notable professional soccer players from the area including Canada Soccer Men's National Team winger Cyle Larin, and forwards Tajon Buchanan, Jayden Nelson, and Jacen Russell-Rowe, as well as Toronto FC Captain Jonathan Osario.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs defender Jordan Knight through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with options for 2027 and 2028

JORDAN KNIGHT

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthdate: June 13, 2002

Age: 23

Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Nationality: Canadian

Last club: Huntsville City Football Club

How acquired: Signed on Sept. 11, 2025 through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027 and 2028







