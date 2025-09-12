D.C. United Acquires $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from LAFC

Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

