D.C. United Acquires $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from LAFC
Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
