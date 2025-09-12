The Wait Is Over: Inter Miami CF Specialty License Plates Are Now Available

Inter Miami CF Fans Can Now Turn Every Drive into a Statement of Pride and Purpose, with a Portion of Proceeds Supporting the Inter Miami CF Foundation

Now, Inter Miami CF fans have another way to showcase their passion and spread the Club's "Freedom to Dream" spirit when they hit the roads. The Club's specialty license plates have been produced and are now available for purchase at any tag agency or tax collectors office in the state of Florida.

The Club's specialty license plate lets supporters take their team pride wherever they go, turning every drive into a statement of love for their Inter Miami, while also supporting the Inter Miami CF Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from each license plate sold will support the Inter Miami CF Foundation and its efforts to provide education and empowerment opportunities for kids and young adults in underserved communities.

"Our fans' passion drives us, and we're thrilled that now they can take their team pride wherever the road takes them," said Mari Rey, Inter Miami CF Foundation Director. "Adding to a greater cause, each specialty plate also helps support the Inter Miami CF Foundation and the programs that make a real difference in our community."

Set against a sleek black background, the Club's first-ever specialty license plate features the Club's iconic pair of herons forming the "M." Across the top, "Florida" shines in bright pink, while "Inter Miami CF" proudly anchors the bottom of the design and the crisp white plate number adds a clean finish.

Fans who purchased a pre-sale license plate voucher can redeem it at any tax collector's office or license plate agency in the state of Florida. Those who haven't purchased a voucher can buy a plate directly at their local tag agency or tax collector's office.

For more information, please visit www.intermiamicf.com/community/licenseplate.







