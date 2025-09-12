Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Colorado Rapids in Tight Western Conference Race
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 13, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, as Houston looks to continue climbing the Western Conference standings. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT, and fans can stream the match live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The Dynamo have five regular season matches remaining in their push for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including two home matches and three road matches. Houston currently sits just two points outside of the playoff line and only three points behind Colorado.
Houston and Colorado met earlier this season at Shell Energy Stadium, with the Dynamo earning a 2-2 draw behind goals from forward Amine Bassi and midfielder Ondřej Lingr. Bassi opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, while Lingr delivered the equalizer in the 96th minute on his Dynamo debut. Houston is unbeaten in their previous seven matches versus Colorado, outscoring the Rapids 13-6 over that stretch.
Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, to host the Portland Timbers on Noche Latina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Dynamo fans can secure their tickets HERE.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC at Colorado Rapids
WHEN:
Saturday, Sept. 13 - 8:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Josh Eastern and Jalil Anibaba
Spanish: Oscar Salazar and Jaime Macias
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
