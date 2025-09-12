D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has loaned defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship through the end of the 2025 MLS season. The club has the ability to recall Tubbs at any point during the season.

Tubbs has appeared in 10 matches (9 starts) across all competitions for the Black-and-Red, including two U.S. Open Cup matches against the Charleston Battery and Charlotte FC. The defender scored his first D.C. United goal this season against Charlotte FC in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup, helping the team reach the quarterfinals. Tubbs' last appearance for the club was on July 16 against Charlotte FC where he started and played 90 minutes.

The 23-year-old defender joined D.C. United from Atlanta United in December of 2023. Prior to this, he spent two seasons with Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship from 2019-2020, making 12 appearances. Tubbs would make his debut for the Black-and-Red on May 11, 2024, in a 3-2 away win against Atlanta United. In his first season with the club, Tubbs appeared in 16 total matches across all competitions and recorded one assist.

