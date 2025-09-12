Availability Report | Four out vs. Chicago Fire
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on the Chicago Fire tomorrow.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Park and Nico Cavallo while Andres Perea is out due to yellow card accumulation.
Player Availability Report
Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg
Andres Perea - OUT - Yellow Card Accumulation
