LAFC Faces San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, September 13
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC returns to action this Saturday, Sept. 13 when the Black & Gold head north to Santa Clara for a California clash with the San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium. The match-up, featuring two teams chasing playoff berths, is set for 5:30 p.m. PT with the game available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).
International football icon Son Heung-Min and three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga form one of the most dangerous attacks in MLS, with Bouanga nearing a pair of impressive club and league milestones:
Bouanga has 90 goals in all competitions for LAFC, just three shy of tying Black & Gold legend Carlos Vela for the most in club history.
Bouanga is five goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular season goals in three consecutive seasons. The two sides met earlier this season on April 12 in Los Angeles where the Black & Gold cruised to a 2-1 win thanks to defender Sergi Palencia's first senior team goal of his professional career and Bouanga's first of his team-leading 15 league goals this season. LAFC is 11-7-2 all time against San Jose in MLS play and last won in the Bay Area on March 30, 2019.
Saturday's game against the Earthquakes will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at San Jose Earthquakes
Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Levi's Stadium; Santa Clara, CA
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)
