San Diego FC Falls, 3-1, to Minnesota United FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on September 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA - San Diego FC (17-8-5, 56 pts) fell 3-1 against Minnesota United FC (15-6-9, 54 pts) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night. Despite the loss, SDFC remains atop the Western Conference standings.

SDFC captain Jeppe Tverskov scored for the home side in stoppage time to prevent the shutout loss after Minnesota had found the net with goals by Anthony Markanich (74th minute), Carlos Harvey (77th minute) and Nectarios Triantis (90+2).

SDFC controlled possession for most of the match as it pressured with its attack, outshooting Minnesota United 28-6 and forcing goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to make 12 saves on the night. SDFC also kept Minnesota without a shot on goal until midway through the second half. Minnesota sat back to defend and went on to find three goals on the counterattack in the second half of the second meeting between the clubs.

SDFC will next host Liga MX side Club Tijuana (Xolos) in the first-ever Baja Cup presented by Modelo on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at Snapdragon Stadium. It is the first match of the clubs' five-year partnership.

SDFC will then return to MLS Regular Season action when the Club travels to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in the first ever meeting between the clubs. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with English-language radio coverage on San Diego Sports 760 AM and Spanish-language coverage on TUDN 1700 AM.

Goal Scoring plays:

MNU - 0-1- Anthony Markanich (Joaquín Pereyra), 74th minute: Off a corner kick from Pereyra, Markanich beat his defender and flicked a header past goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos inside the left post.

MNU - 0-2 - Carlos Harvey (Nectarios Triantis, Kelvin Yeboah) 77th Minute: Harvey took a pass from Triantis, cut inside onto his left foot, and fired a shot past Dos Santos to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

MNU - 0-3 - Nectarios Triantis (Wil Trapp) 90+2: From midfield, Triantis spotted CJ Dos Santos off his line and launched a long-range strike that sailed over the SDFC goalkeeper and bounced into the net, securing Minnesota's 3-0 victory.

SD - 1-3 - Jeppe Tverskov (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano) 90+5: Lozano swung in a cross from right to left, and Tverskov outjumped his defender to head it past Dayne St. Clair for SDFC's only goal of the match.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 3-1 loss against Minnesota United FC, SDFC suffered its 8th loss in Club history but remains in first place in the Western Conference standings with 56 points and a 17-8-5 record.

- The loss also snapped SDFC's six match unbeaten streak.

- SDFC remains in second place in the Supporters' Shield race behind the Philadelphia Union (57 points).

- The Club also sits just one point shy of LAFC's expansion points record (57 in 2018).

- SDFC is 7-4-5 at home this season.

- SDFC is 15-6-4 against Western Conference teams this season.

- SDFC dominated possession, holding 61% of the ball compared to Minnesota's 39%.

- SDFC had 558 passes completed compared to Minnesota's 283.

- SDFC continues to lead the league in passes completed with 17,855.

- SDFC is tied for first in MLS scoring with Orlando City SC with 55 goals.

- SDFC leads MLS in assists with 66.

- SDFC is 5-7-2 when allowing the first goal.

- Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov scored his second goal of the season.

- Tverskov, the team captain, now has 12 goal contributions (2 goals, 10 assists).

- Forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano assisted in Tverskov's goal tonight. Lozano now has 18 goal contributions (9 goals, 9 assists) this season.

- Defender Manu Duah made his eighth MLS start and ninth appearance for SDFC. He has a total of 13 appearances with the Club across all competitions. He played in three Leagues Club matches as well.

- Defender Pedro Soma made his fourth MLS appearance when he came on as a substitute in the 81st minute for Luca De La Torre. He made his SDFC debut during SDFC's 2-1 win against San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 17.

- Defender Christopher McVey made his 100th career MLS Regular Season start and his 105th MLS Regular Season appearance.

- Forward Amahl Pellegrino made his first start for SDFC tonight. He was on the 18-man roster tonight for the third-straight time after being acquired last month.

- Forward Corey Baird was back in action coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute for Amahl Pellegrino.

- Defender Willy Kumado was back to action tonight when he came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute for Paddy McNair.

- Kumado was on the 18-man roster tonight for the first time since suffering an injury during a match against LA Galaxy on May 24.

Next Match

SDFC will next face Club Tijuana (Xolos) on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at Snapdragon Stadium as part of the first-ever Baja Cup presented by Modelo. SDFC will then return to MLS Regular Season action against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (17-8-5, 56 pts) vs. Minnesota United FC (15-6-9, 54 pts)

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

MNU (1-0) - Athony Markanich (Assisted by Joaquin Pereyra) 74'

MNU (2-0) - Player (Assisted by Nectarios Triantis and Kelvin Yeboah) 77'

MNU (3-0) - Nectarios Triantis (Assisted by Wil Trapp) 90+2

SD (1-3) - Jeppe Tverskov (Assisted by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano) 90+5

Misconduct Summary:

MNU - Robin Lod (caution, 14')

SD - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (caution, 27')

MNU - Jefferson Diaz (caution, 28')

MNU - Michael Boxall (caution, 36')

MNU - Carlos Harvey (caution, 50')

SD - Christopher McVey (caution, 54')

SD - Jeppe Tverskov (caution, 85')

MNU - Dayne St. Clair (caution, 90)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Paddy McNair, D Christopher McVey (Willy Kumado, 83'), D Manu Duah (Alex Mighten, 83'), D Luca Bombino; M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Onni Valakari, M Luca De La Torre (Pedro Soma, 83'); F Anders Dreyer, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, F Amahl Pellegrino (Corey Baird, 64')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Ian Pilcher, M Aníbal Godoy, M David Vazquez, F Emmanuel Boateng

TOTAL SHOTS: 28; SHOTS ON GOAL: 13; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES; 2

MINNESOTA UNITED FC: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Joseph Rosales (Athony Markanich, 63'), D Michael Boxall -C-, D Bongokuhle Hlongwane, D Morris Duggan, D Jefferson Diaz (Carlos Harvey, 46'); M Robin Lod, M Wil Trapp, M Joaquin Pereyra, M Owen Gene (Nectarios Triantis, 63'), F Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng, 88')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir, D Nicolas Romero, D Dominik Fitz, M Julian Grerssel, M DJ Taylor

TOTAL SHOTS: 6; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES 2; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 12

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant Referees: Chris Elliot, Lyes Arfa

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Kevin Scott

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 69-degrees, clear

Attendance: 27,158

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







