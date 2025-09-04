Eight Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty in September

Published on September 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that eight of its players have been called up to represent their respective countries during the FIFA International Window in September. The group includes: goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), midfielder Robin Lod (Finland), defender Joseph Rosales (Honduras), defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand), midfielder Carlos Harvey (Panama); MNUFC2 midfielder Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone) and MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich (United States U19) also received call-ups. Additionally, one Minnesota United player on loan also received a call-up to represent their respective country: defender Matúš Kmeť (Slovakia).

Dayne St. Clair has been called up to represent Canada during the September international window, where the squad will face Romania in Bucharest on September 5 before traveling to Swansea to take on Wales on September 9. St. Clair continues to serve as Canada's first-choice goalkeeper, earning 15 caps, and recording six clean sheets for the national team, while also enjoying a strong 2025 campaign with Minnesota United, where he has posted nine shutouts in league play to surpass his previous career best (8).

Robin Lod will rejoin the Finland national team as they continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign, beginning with an international friendly. The Huuhkajat are set to face Norway on September 4 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo before resuming qualifying against Poland on September 7 in Chorzów. Finland competes in UEFA Group G alongside the Netherlands, Poland, Lithuania and Malta.

Joseph Rosales will represent Honduras in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Honduras opens the September window against Haiti on September 5 before returning home to face Nicaragua on September 9.

Michael Boxall is set to anchor New Zealand's backline as the All Whites meet Australia for a pair of friendlies. The two sides will first clash in Bruce on September 5, before New Zealand hosts the return fixture on September 9. Boxall scored the decisive goal that secured New Zealand's place in the final round of 2026 FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers, and with over 50 international caps, he remains a key leader for the All Whites' defense.

Carlos Harvey, who recently featured for Panama in the Gold Cup quarterfinals, now turns his attention to the final rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Panama will open the September window on the road against Suriname on September 4 before returning home to host Guatemala on September 8.

Matúš Kmeť has received a call-up to the Slovakia National Team for two group stage matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Slovakia will host Germany on September 4 before traveling to face Luxembourg on September 7 in Luxembourg City. The 24-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at Polish side Górnik Zabrze, previously represented Slovakia at the youth international level and now earns his second senior national team call-up.

MNUFC2 midfielder Momoh Kamara has received his second call-up to the Sierra Leone senior national team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Kamara earned his senior debut earlier this year after previously featuring for Sierra Leone's U20 squad. In his first senior international appearance, the midfielder played 57 minutes and contributed an assist in World Cup Qualifying action. He now rejoins the Leone Stars as they continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign, facing Guinea-Bissau on September 4 before taking on Ethiopia on September 9.

MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich has been called up to the United States U19 Men's National Team during September camp down in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Rizvanovich recently was a member of the U18 squad that competed in and won the UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland earlier this year in June, where he notably made key penalty-kick stops to secure the trophy.

International Game Schedule:

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Thu., Sept. 4 Finland vs. Norway 11:00 a.m. Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Thu., Sept. 4 Sierra Leone vs. Guinea-Bissau 11:00 a.m. Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Thu., Sept. 4 Slovakia vs. Germany 1:45 p.m. Tehelné Pole, Bratislava, Slovakia

Thu., Sept. 4 Panama vs. Zimbabwe 6:30 a.m. Dr. Franklin Essed Stadion, Paramaribo, Suriname

Fri., Sept. 5 New Zealand vs. Australia 4:45 a.m. GIO Stadium, Bruce, Australia

Fri., Sept. 5 Canada vs. Romania 1:00 p.m. Arena Națională, Bucharest, Romania

Fri., Sept. 5 Honduras vs. Haiti 7:00 p.m. Ergilio Hato Stadium, Willemstad, Curaçao

Sun., Sept. 7 Slovakia vs. Luxembourg 1:45 p.m. Luxembourg Stadium, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Sun., Sept. 7 Finland vs. Poland 1:45 p.m. Silesian Stadium, Chorzów, Poland

Mon., Sept. 8 Panama vs. Guatemala 8:30 p.m. Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Tue., Sept. 9 New Zealand vs. Australia 2:00 a.m. Go Media Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand

Tue., Sept. 9 Sierra Leone vs. Ethiopia 8:00 a.m. Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Mills Center, Liberia

Tue., Sept. 9 Canada vs. Wales 1:45 p.m. Swansea.com Stadium, Plasmarl, Wales

Tue., Sept. 9 Honduras vs. Nicaragua 9:00 p.m. Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras







